Monterrey loses 1-0 to River Plate in the United States | Total Sports

Ezequiel Barco set the pace and assisted Lucas Beltran to score River Plate’s goal in a 1-0 win over Monterrey on Tuesday with a right cross at Q2 Stadium in Austin (Texas), in the first of three planned friendlies for the Argentine club. in the United States of America.

After seventy minutes with little emotion, Barco took the field and changed everything at River, with spark, rhythm and touches of class.

In one of them, he reached the edge of the area and gave Beltran the pass for the winning goal that allowed River to enthusiastically reach the next dates against Millonarios and Vasco da Gama.

I played with a few fans in the stands and with low tempos on the pitch. Monterrey started better, as Colombian Duvan Vergara tried to change the pace, although the best chances were for River.

Demichelis’ side pressed high and came close to taking the lead twice in the space of four minutes, between the 23rd and 27th minutes. Veteran Jonathan Maidana headed the first goal into action from a corner kick and only saved goalkeeper Lewis for the first. Cardenas deprived him of joy.

Soon after, Nacho Fernandez had a good chance inside the area, but his left footed shot was saved by Cárdenas with another good save.

Monterrey’s coach, Victor Manuel Vucic, made as many as eight substitutions in the first twenty minutes of the second half and ramped up the tension, until they had their first good chance. It was in the 58th minute, when Sebastian Vegas tried a direct free kick that Centurión managed to save.

Demichelis wanted to wait before making changes and his first substitutions came in the 70th minute, when he made way for Barco and Ivan Alfonso, before facing Borja in place of Beltran.

His changes couldn’t be better. Barco gave River the spark they needed in every game, carrying the ball with quality and speed, and the former Atlanta United player would soon be decisive.

Vegas lost a naive ball in midfield, Parko carried the ball and gave, with the outside of his right leg, the help of Beltras to finish the ball with a correct pass.

The game intensified, and minutes later, Vegas ended his game by seeing two yellow cards in a few seconds and sending him off. Despite a goal disallowed in the last minutes for offside, Monterrey ended the duel, leaving a poor image.

River Plate will travel to Miami to take on Millonarios on January 14 at DRVBNK Stadium, home of Inter Miami, then travel to Orlando to face Vasco da Gama.

EFE.