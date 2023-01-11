Planes have been forced to land and there are cancellations and chaos at the airports

FILE – An American Airlines plane prepares to take off from Logan International Airport on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

New York: a Major technical failure in the United States Federal Aviation Administration system The agency, which oversees civil aviation, has caused chaos at airports and forced flights to land across the country on Wednesday morning, local media reported.

as pointed out New York timesSome flights had to land Air Mission Notification System (Notam) failure, Responsible for relaying messages about risks and limitations from base to airmen in real time.

More than 700 flights within, to and from the United States are listed as delayed and more than 90 flights have been cancelled., according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking company, around 6:30 AM ET (8:30 AM in Argentina). there Possibility of widespread disruption due to a system crash. All aircraft must fly routes through Notam, including commercial and military flights.

“The FAA continues to work to fully restore the air mission notification system after the outage. The FAA has ordered airlines to ground all domestic flights until 9 a.m. ET (11 a.m. Argentina time) so that the agency can verify flight and safety information.The agency said in its latest update on Twitter.

A few hours ago, the FAA notified the issue with a statement: “The FAA is experiencing an interruption affecting Notams update. No flight can depart at this time.”

Meanwhile, users echoed the situation through social networks.

US Secretary of Transportation, Buttigieg Housevia his Twitter account that he has contacted the Federal Aviation Administration and that the entity is working to resolve the issue.

“I have been in touch with the FAA this morning about an outage affecting a key system for providing safety information to pilots. The FAA is working to quickly and safely resolve this issue so air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates.”

Airlines United Airlines has delayed all domestic flights until further notice, as reported on his Twitter account. “The FAA system that sends significant risks and flight restrictions in real time to all commercial airline pilots — notice to Aire Mission (Notam) — is currently facing a national outage. United has temporarily postponed all domestic flights and will post an update when we hear more from the FAA.”

for his part, American Airlines He said in a statement that it is Monitor the situation closelyaffecting all airlines, and working with the FAA to minimize disruption to our operations and customers.”

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) in Texas announced via Twitter: “An outage in the FAA system caused landings at AUS and other airports across the country. Arriving and departing travelers can expect delays this morning and throughout the day.”

Notams used to be available through a hotline, but have been phased out with the Internet. Alerts range from information about airport construction to urgent flight restrictions or malfunctioning equipment.

