Kumi-san is dressed as a bunny of an adorable character – Kodasai

20 hours ago Leo Adkins

the manufacture company Releasethrough the distributor Good Smile Companyannounced the release of a 1/4 scale number based on Choco Kumi (Rabbit Ver.) franchise Kumi-san wa, Kumicho-dasu (Comey can’t communicate) for the month of October 2023.

The company describes the product as follows:

  • «From the anime series “Komi-san wa, Komyushou Desu” comes the 1/4 scale heroine Shouko Komi figure! Extremely beautiful and incredibly shy, Komi-san, with her lustrous black hair and excellent physique, has been faithfully captured in character form, complete with an originally designed bunny outfit.
  • Physical proportions from the original manga, flowing black hair, and a slightly flushed face as she tries to disguise her bunny outfit with her hands – she embodies Komi-san’s trademark charm in impressive form. Figure production has been reviewed and approved by original manga creator Tomohito Oda to ensure fans are satisfied with the final product. Be sure to add to your collection the pretty girl everyone admires, Kumi-san.

The height of the product is about 460mm, and it will be priced at 38,500 yen (about 295 US dollars), and it is available for reservations on the merchant’s official website from January 26 to March 23, 2023.

Summary of Komi-san wa, Komyushou desu

It’s Shoko Kumi’s first day at the prestigious private Eitan Institute, and she’s already become the school’s Madonna. With her long black hair and elegant tall looks, she draws the attention of anyone who comes across her. However, there is a problem: despite her popularity, Shouko is terrible at communicating with others. Hitohito Tadano is your typical high school student. With his life motto of “read the situation and make sure you stay out of trouble”, he quickly discovers that sitting next to Shouko has made him the enemy of everyone in his class.

One day, accidentally passing out, Hitohito is awakened by the sound of Shoko’s “meow”. He lies, saying he didn’t hear anything, causing Shouko to run away. But before she can escape, Hitohito guesses that Shoko is unable to talk to others easily. In fact, he was never able to make a single friend. Hito decides to help Shoko achieve her goal of making a hundred friends so she can overcome her communication disorder.

Line: Good Smile Company

(c) オダトモヒト・小学館／私立伊旦高校

More Stories

An asteroid was discovered a few days ago, making it one of the closest approaches to Earth

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

Download WhatsApp Plus 2023 Free: Guide to Install Latest Version Without Ads for Free | GB WhatsApp Plus 2023 APK | United States | Mexico | Columbia | Peru | Spain | USA ES MX AR CO CL PE | uses

12 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp: what it’s about and how to activate the new Clarity Mode | Play DEPOR

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp Plus Red | download apk | latest version | January 2023 | Links | Free | link | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Microsoft is restoring its services after a global outage that affected platforms like Teams and Outlook

2 days ago Leo Adkins

How to use ChatGPT in WhatsApp as if it were another contact

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Gina Ortega after “Merlina”: the new “look” she adopted in “Scream 6” | Skip intro

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

NASA astronomers have just discovered a ‘bear’ on Mars | Science and Ecology | Dr..

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Djokovic and Tsitsipas will meet in the final in Australia sports

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

An asteroid was discovered a few days ago, making it one of the closest approaches to Earth

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

“To hell with that.” Biden rejects European criticism of his economic protectionism | Economie

11 hours ago Mia Thompson