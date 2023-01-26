Kumi-san is dressed as a bunny of an adorable character – Kodasai

the manufacture company Releasethrough the distributor Good Smile Companyannounced the release of a 1/4 scale number based on Choco Kumi (Rabbit Ver.) franchise Kumi-san wa, Kumicho-dasu (Comey can’t communicate) for the month of October 2023.

The company describes the product as follows:

«From the anime series “Komi-san wa, Komyushou Desu” comes the 1/4 scale heroine Shouko Komi figure! Extremely beautiful and incredibly shy, Komi-san, with her lustrous black hair and excellent physique, has been faithfully captured in character form, complete with an originally designed bunny outfit.

Physical proportions from the original manga, flowing black hair, and a slightly flushed face as she tries to disguise her bunny outfit with her hands – she embodies Komi-san’s trademark charm in impressive form. Figure production has been reviewed and approved by original manga creator Tomohito Oda to ensure fans are satisfied with the final product. Be sure to add to your collection the pretty girl everyone admires, Kumi-san.

The height of the product is about 460mm, and it will be priced at 38,500 yen (about 295 US dollars), and it is available for reservations on the merchant’s official website from January 26 to March 23, 2023.

Summary of Komi-san wa, Komyushou desu

It’s Shoko Kumi’s first day at the prestigious private Eitan Institute, and she’s already become the school’s Madonna. With her long black hair and elegant tall looks, she draws the attention of anyone who comes across her. However, there is a problem: despite her popularity, Shouko is terrible at communicating with others. Hitohito Tadano is your typical high school student. With his life motto of “read the situation and make sure you stay out of trouble”, he quickly discovers that sitting next to Shouko has made him the enemy of everyone in his class.

One day, accidentally passing out, Hitohito is awakened by the sound of Shoko’s “meow”. He lies, saying he didn’t hear anything, causing Shouko to run away. But before she can escape, Hitohito guesses that Shoko is unable to talk to others easily. In fact, he was never able to make a single friend. Hito decides to help Shoko achieve her goal of making a hundred friends so she can overcome her communication disorder.

Line: Good Smile Company

(c) オダトモヒト・小学館／私立伊旦高校