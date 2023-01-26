WhatsApp: what it’s about and how to activate the new Clarity Mode | Play DEPOR

Undoubtedly, The WhatsApp It is considered one of the most important applications today, because it includes more and more functions that are necessary for users, since in this way they can communicate in a more organized way without having to resort to external tools.

In this sense, according to a recent report from the portal wabetainfoWhatsApp plans to release an option within the same app so that users can send photos in the original quality and thus find it more convenient to share photos with their contacts.

As is well known, every time a person sends an image via WhatsApp, the quality of this material drops a lot, because the priority of this tool was speed. Given these places, who sports We tell you in detail how this last function will work.

This is how Clarity Mode works in WhatsApp

If you are the kind of person who is interested in experiencing the latest news that some tools, such as WhatsApp, launch. Here we share what is known, so far, about turning on Clarity Mode.

“As you can see in this screenshot, WhatsApp is planning to incorporate a new settings icon inside the drawing widget header; this will allow users to configure the quality of any image,” they point out from Wabetainfo.

Thanks to this feature, it will finally be possible to select an option to send photos in their original quality in the future. We believe this feature will give users more control over the quality of the images they send, particularly in situations where the image needs to be sent in its original quality.”

After these indications, it can be understood that this new tool will be an option that any user can choose before sharing a photo or photo, which is quite practical.

What does “end-to-end encryption” mean in WhatsApp

End-to-end encryption appears in our WhatsApp conversations when we just start chatting with someone.

Other times it is usually shown when someone deletes our chats and wants to chat with us again.

But that changes constantly, if not every day, to make our conversations safer.

This way all the chats you have on your WhatsApp are completely secure.

No one will enter into your conversations, not even Meta itself unless you decide to.

To hide this message in the future, go to Settings, then Account.

There you should click on “Security Notifications”.

Finally, the “Show security notifications on this phone” tab should be deactivated.

