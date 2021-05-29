La Gornada-Biden accuses Republicans of restricting voting rights in Texas

43 mins ago Leland Griffith

Washington. This Saturday, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, denounced the law Republicans were about to adopt in Texas, aiming to make elections more secure, but, according to the US president, it represents a new “attack” on the right to vote and democracy.

Both houses of Congress in Texas have reached an agreement on the measure, known as the Senate Bill 7, which includes a car vote ban and numerous restrictions on voting hours and mail voting.

The restrictions focus primarily on provisions that make voting easier and especially popular with minorities, including African Americans, a group that generally supports Democrats.

Biden said in a statement that the southern state joined Georgia and Florida, as well as with the majority of the Republic, in “attacking the sacred right to vote.”

“This is part of an attack on democracy that we have witnessed many times this year,” the Democratic president added, saying it was targeting “disproportionately” African Americans and other minorities.

“In the twenty-first century, we must make it easier, not difficult, for every voter to express their right to vote,” he said. Republicans argue that it’s more about making future elections safer.

Since the presidential election, bills restricting access to voting in states have multiplied at the initiative of the Republicans.

Georgia, the main state in which Joe Biden prevailed but voted Republicans for nearly three decades, was one of the first countries to adopt this provision in March.

This Saturday, Biden again asked the US Congress to pass two laws that are supposed to enhance the right to vote for all Americans. But the narrow majority of Democrats are complicating their adoption.

More Stories

Comparing American Vaccines to Jews Persecuted by the Nazis

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

And Quito considered that Honduras would have its options against the United States

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

Theaters in the United States withdraw obligation to use face masks for vaccination

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The United States is working to issue vaccination passports to travelers

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The authority says that two million Mexicans have been vaccinated in the United States

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Flights to the US from Querétaro continue to operate normally – Diario de Querétaro

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

La Gornada-Biden accuses Republicans of restricting voting rights in Texas

43 mins ago Leland Griffith

Jobarete: Affordable investment with high returns and low emissions | Companies

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Subliminal messages arriving on Netflix, what do they mean?

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Barcelona sealed the NBA to return to the final Sports

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

A Scottish Distillery hires a dog to spot the abnormalities of whiskey production

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring