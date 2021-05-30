Switzerland and USA LIVE: Schedule, How and Where to Watch the International Friendly Match on TV Today

The busy summer of Team USA begins in Europe. The United States is playing its last pre-season match before the Nations League, when it faces the national team Swiss.

The Stars and Stripes fight one last friendly before traveling to Denver for the World Cup Finals CONCACAF League of Nations, But they will be faced first Red CrossThe world’s 13th choice, preparing for Eurocope.

To be the ninth game in history against Switzerland He dominated the series against Team USA with three wins, 4 draws, and only one victory for North America, Although the last victory for Switzerland was in 1991. It will be the first match between the two teams since March 2015, when they tied with one goal in Zurich.

Berhalter will not be able to count on two key pieces in his plan, goalkeeper Stephen and Christian Pulisic, both of whom were in the Champions League final, with Chelsea being the winner. The first American to play the Champions League final match. However, the rest of the golden generation, led by Sergio Dest and Weston McKinney, have enough to compete with a Swiss team that includes Shaka and Shakiri as the main characters.

When is it | Sunday 30 May

where is she? | En el kybunpark de St. Gallen, Suiza

which hour? | 2:00 PM ET 1:00 PM Centro, 11:00 AM Pacfico

Channels to watch the USA and Switzerland match on TV? | ESPN, Univision, TUDN and MARCA Claro will be able to watch minute by minute of the match