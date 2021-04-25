La Gornada – US Ambassador: The US blockade of Cuba cannot be justified in the event of a pandemic

Participants in the 25th National Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba, Saturday, affirmed that the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba in the Covid-19 pandemic has become more inhuman and unjustified than ever before.

At the opening of the meeting, which was held almost for the first time, the island’s ambassador to Mexico, Pedro Nونñez Mosquera, said it was an economic, commercial and financial and criminal blockade that the United States intended to strangle the island and bring in Cubans. People are on their knees.

He added that the siege “has intensified in the midst of the current pandemic, which makes it more cruel and criminal.”

The ambassador also reported that the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, signed a decree on April 1 according to which his government awards the Medal of Friendship to Jesus Escamela Martínez, the leader of the Mexican Solidarity Movement with Cuba, who died in June. 9, 2020.

The ambassador, Jesus Escamela, said he was a man who always promoted Mexican solidarity with Cuba.

“Escamela, by his daily actions in defense of Cuba, has laid the foundations for the Mexican solidarity movement with Cuba to continue strengthening it.”

The Medal of Friendship is a medal awarded by the State Council of the Republic of Cuba upon a proposal from the Cuban Institute for Friendship with Peoples (ICAP) in recognition of the course of solidarity with Cuba and the unconditional connection with the defense of the Cuban revolution.

It was awarded to American actor Danny Glover, and filmmakers Estella Bravo and Ernesto Bravo, among other activists.