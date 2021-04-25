La Gornada – US Ambassador: The US blockade of Cuba cannot be justified in the event of a pandemic

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

Participants in the 25th National Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba, Saturday, affirmed that the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba in the Covid-19 pandemic has become more inhuman and unjustified than ever before.

At the opening of the meeting, which was held almost for the first time, the island’s ambassador to Mexico, Pedro Nونñez Mosquera, said it was an economic, commercial and financial and criminal blockade that the United States intended to strangle the island and bring in Cubans. People are on their knees.

He added that the siege “has intensified in the midst of the current pandemic, which makes it more cruel and criminal.”

The ambassador also reported that the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, signed a decree on April 1 according to which his government awards the Medal of Friendship to Jesus Escamela Martínez, the leader of the Mexican Solidarity Movement with Cuba, who died in June. 9, 2020.

The ambassador, Jesus Escamela, said he was a man who always promoted Mexican solidarity with Cuba.

“Escamela, by his daily actions in defense of Cuba, has laid the foundations for the Mexican solidarity movement with Cuba to continue strengthening it.”

The Medal of Friendship is a medal awarded by the State Council of the Republic of Cuba upon a proposal from the Cuban Institute for Friendship with Peoples (ICAP) in recognition of the course of solidarity with Cuba and the unconditional connection with the defense of the Cuban revolution.

It was awarded to American actor Danny Glover, and filmmakers Estella Bravo and Ernesto Bravo, among other activists.

More Stories

From an illegal immigrant in the US to the best professional boxing coach, Eddie Renoso

10 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States, Mexico and Denmark win the gold medal in the team bracket

18 hours ago Leland Griffith

Uganda: Ugandan authorities are investigating the deaths of six protected lions after alleged poisoning

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The United States recommends that pregnant women be vaccinated against Covid-19

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Could HBO Max’s strategy eat Netflix toast in the US?

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Are there problems returning to the United States with a visitor visa if I request an extension in advance?

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

La Gornada – US Ambassador: The US blockade of Cuba cannot be justified in the event of a pandemic

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

La Gornada – Putin pledged to take measures to revive the Russian economy in his annual report

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

The Rescue in Entebbe: The story of the 1976 hijacking of an Air France plane bound for Tel Aviv

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

NN Running Team, World Athletics Dream Team

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

First Citizen Science Awards Winners

7 hours ago Mia Thompson