La Jornada – Ebrard interviewed the US Secretary of Defense about the bilateral agenda

The Head of the State Department, Marcelo Ebrard, held a teleconference with the Secretary of National Security of the United States, Alejandro Mayuras, to discuss various points in the joint bilateral agenda, especially immigration and cooperative measures in order to deal with the Covid-19 epidemic.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry reported that officials discussed progress in the joint strategy towards orderly, safe and regular movement in the region. This is based on “a common viewpoint of addressing the structural causes of migration, creating economic opportunities in North Central America and southern states of Mexico, and protecting the human rights of migrants.”

According to the Mexican agency, Eberard and Mallorcas discussed President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s proposal to expand the Sembrando Vida program to include the countries of the Northern Triangle, “within the framework of international cooperation for development, with a central component of the common vision to confront climate change.”

The exchange of ministers took place on May 5. They also spoke during the conversation about economic cooperation mechanisms to enhance the exchange of goods and services on common borders, in line with the development of the epidemic in both countries.