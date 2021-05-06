La Jornada – Ebrard interviewed the US Secretary of Defense about the bilateral agenda

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

The Head of the State Department, Marcelo Ebrard, held a teleconference with the Secretary of National Security of the United States, Alejandro Mayuras, to discuss various points in the joint bilateral agenda, especially immigration and cooperative measures in order to deal with the Covid-19 epidemic.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry reported that officials discussed progress in the joint strategy towards orderly, safe and regular movement in the region. This is based on “a common viewpoint of addressing the structural causes of migration, creating economic opportunities in North Central America and southern states of Mexico, and protecting the human rights of migrants.”

According to the Mexican agency, Eberard and Mallorcas discussed President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s proposal to expand the Sembrando Vida program to include the countries of the Northern Triangle, “within the framework of international cooperation for development, with a central component of the common vision to confront climate change.”

The exchange of ministers took place on May 5. They also spoke during the conversation about economic cooperation mechanisms to enhance the exchange of goods and services on common borders, in line with the development of the epidemic in both countries.

More Stories

The United States is lowering its expectations for a trade agreement with Great Britain

10 hours ago Leland Griffith

Kamala Harris confirms her visit to Mexico and Guatemala | The most important news and analysis in Latin America | DW

18 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States, in favor of suspending patents on Covid vaccines

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Birth rates in the United States are at their lowest in a century

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Ugandan schools have reopened seven months after being closed due to COVID-19

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Afghans flee the fighting after the withdrawal of US forces – Diario de Queretaro

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

La Jornada – Ebrard interviewed the US Secretary of Defense about the bilateral agenda

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

Alexander Zverev meets Nadal – Tennis

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Covid-19 vaccine. What does patent release mean?

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The I Regenera Integrative Medicine online summit exceeds 6,000 registered from 93 countries

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

Pokémon GO Event – Luminalia X Legends: All Missions and Rewards

7 hours ago Leo Adkins