US pressure to decarbonize shipping could lead to disputes at the International Maritime Organization

The policy referenced in this document is intended to inform users of Mondo Maritimo Regarding our company’s procedures regarding the processing of personal data collected through our portals.

1 | crop:

Whenever you need MundoMaritimo services, personal information such as name, direction, address, etc. is collected through email or forms. Our website does not currently use cookies to record or collect user information, but you can use them at any time at your own discretion and without permission, agreeing to provide the above transaction and protection for the data mentioned.

Why is the information collected being used.

All information collected from users on MundoMaritimo aims to:

(1) Provide user services, content and advertisements when browsing MundoMaritimo portals

(2) Conducting internal studies on the demographics, interests and behavior of our users. The information is used to better understand and serve our users.

2. Usage:

This data that you provide freely and voluntarily aims to provide better service, information and aids to our users. You have the right not to consent to its provision, and to waive the benefits that our website provides.

If you decide to provide such data, we obligate you to maintain a clear and regular behavior, in accordance with the policy we express below, which you are informed of and which you accept.

Our policy regarding the data collected is as follows:

The responsibility for the correctness of the data collected in this way rests with the user.

3. Security:

We maintain an offline database, which guarantees its customers complete privacy, regarding the data provided to MundoMaritimo.

On the one hand, a recognized third-party provider of duly certified connectivity and hosting services, “hosts” our sites on their own web servers, 365 days a year, seven days a week and twenty-four hours, ensuring that our site has the least potential to “fall” on the web Or enter “hackers” who violate our portal.

4. Quality:

Without prejudice to the responsibilities of the user, MundoMaritimo will take special care when collecting, retaining, using, publishing or distributing personal information related to users and visitors, and to verify the correctness, completeness and efficiency of the data to achieve the purposes for which it will be used.

5. Adjustment:

A user who has previously submitted personal data or information to MundoMaritimo may request that it be modified, corrected or removed, by sending an email to [email protected], indicating his name, direction, address and phone, and clearly stating the information that you have submitted and want Modify or delete them.

In any event, and as a security measure, MundoMaritimo reserves the right to validate the connection.

6- Publishing and exchange:

As a general rule, MundoMaritimo will not transfer, assign, sell or provide your personal data to anyone. MundoMaritimo can transfer, disclose, or assign the collected data to its users to third parties under the following circumstances:

(1) In the event that the user’s explicit consent is obtained, their personal data may be used by third parties for the purposes of direct marketing, phone calls, sending emails, and others. The user has the right and the option to refuse to receive this information by third parties.

(2) In the case of “business contacts”, it is not permissible to use your personal data by third parties except for the purpose of completing and executing the transaction that led to the delivery or collection of that information.

(3) That information that is required by law, a court order, or any other legal process that requires it.

7. Use of information related to third parties:

If corresponding consent is obtained, MundoMaritimo will use the user’s information to contact and inform them, via email, of the following:

(1) Modifications to its current services or products, or the emergence of new services or products, or other products specified by the user.

(2) Information, offers or any type of marketing promotion that MundoMaritimo may provide to the user.

(3) User suggestion about “I recommend this news to a friend”

8. Services provided by third parties on the site:

Ultimately, MundoMaritimo may contract the services of external companies, in order to provide new services and products through this website. The information collected, where appropriate, by the aforementioned companies will be governed by a user agreement.

If you have any doubts or questions about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at [email protected]

9. Associated advertising

With regard to advertising services or promotional information, in order to provide related services that may be of interest to you, we have links with other companies that we allow to place advertisements on our pages. These companies can request your information individually with you directly, as it is their sole responsibility to handle and manipulate this information.

Finally, MundoMaritimo does not guarantee the privacy of a user’s personal information, if the user provides or publishes the information in public phone directories, press reports, posts, chat areas, newsletters, or other similar information. This information may be collected by third parties, with or without your consent. The user discloses this information at his own risk.