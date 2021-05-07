Lopez Obrador accuses the United States of interfering to finance its opponents

Mexico City – A few hours after his virtual meeting with Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Thursday accused Washington of meddling in Mexican affairs to “finance” opponents of his government.

AMLO said it would present a diplomatic note to the US embassy, ​​protesting against the “interference” law. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed last night that it was preparing to file the complaint, although it did not disclose its contents.

In the most serious indictment against the United States government, AMLO revealed before reports that organizations in that country provided resources to Mexicans against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI), and that this was “interference” and deserves a complaint.

He said at the morning conference, “It is interference, it interferes if they finance these organizations.” AMLO referred directly to MCCI, founded by Claudio X. González, to receive support from the United States.

The above is in reference to the report on the site Counter line Under it, MCCI received funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and other agencies.

“If the United States intervenes and gives the money to the embassy, ​​we will file a complaint, because that should not happen,” he said. He asked the reporter of that website to hand over the original documents for his journalistic investigation to reinforce his complaint to the Washington Embassy in Mexico.

I care very much about the intervention of the United States government, if that is true. I have no doubt about the position of opposition and coup for Claudio X. Gonzalez (the ex-president of MCCI) and others, have always been blocking progress, “he said.

MCCI rejected the accusations and defended the legitimacy of its activities aimed at promoting democracy.