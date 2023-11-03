La Jornada – Ford monthly sales in the United States decrease by 5.3%

Ford reported lower U.S. auto sales in October, including sales of its profitable F-Series pickup trucks, following a recent strike organized by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union at some of its facilities.

The company noted a 5.3 percent decline in total U.S. sales to 149,938 vehicles, and a 5.1 percent decline in F-Series truck sales to 53,509 units.

Although Ford on Thursday did not discuss the impact of the shutdown on its October sales, UAW union members went on strike last month at a truck plant in Kentucky, where the F-250 and F-550 Super are made.

Earlier this week, consulting firm Anderson Economic Group estimated losses for Detroit’s three automakers – General Motors, Ford and Stellantis – at about $4.3 billion, through the sixth week of the strike.

Meanwhile, sales of Ford electric vehicles rose 9.1 percent to 6,831 units. Sales of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck also increased by 52.4 percent to 3,712 vehicles.

Last week, Ford reached a tentative agreement with the union and withdrew its full-year earnings guidance due to uncertainty over the pending ratification of the deal.

La Jornada – Ford monthly sales in the United States decrease by 5.3%

November 3, 2023
