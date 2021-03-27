La Jornada – Science Museum honors Leonard Nimoy

48 mins ago Mia Thompson

Boston. The museum and the late actor’s family announced that the Boston Science Museum will honor Boston citizen Leonard Nimoy with a 20-foot (6-meter) sculpture modeled on Vulcan’s homage to his iconic character Spock. Star Trek.

The stainless-steel monument, designed by artist David Phillips, will be placed in front of the museum. The announcement came on the same day former Mayor Marty Walsh declared Leonard Nimoy’s day in the city.

“The symbol (greeting) of long life and prosperity” represents a message that my father deeply believes in, “the actor’s daughter Julie Nimoy said in a statement. “My father has always loved Boston and will be honored to know that the Science Museum will be the permanent home of this memorial. Not only is the sculpture one of the most famous gestures of peace, tolerance and diversity in the world, but it will also be a beautiful tribute to my father’s life and legacy.”

Nimoy, who was born just a few blocks from the museum, has had 60 years working in Hollywood as an actor, director, producer, screenwriter, and photographer. He passed away in 2015 at the age of 83.

The museum said the idea of ​​a half-human, half-Vulcan gesture was the brainchild of Nimoy himself, who was inspired by an ancient blessing he saw in a synagogue when he was young.

