Video: Why isn’t there a Spanish vaccine yet?

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Welcome to the fifteenth episode of Decrypt the virus.

This program is a little different from the others because instead of focusing our attention on the virus, we will talk about those who are looking for viruses …

In general, we will talk about how the flag worked in Spain; In what conditions is this done; What stability do Spanish scientists have when working; What are their resources, occupations, and Professional projection; What are its obstacles compared to other neighboring countries? One of the temptations to go to another country … In short, all those things that we rarely talk about unfortunately and that we should probably talk about a lot.

Thus in this program we have three guests instead of one as usual: Neria IrrigoyenResearcher and virologist at the University of Cambridge; Idioia BosnadigoFrom the Institute of Medical Virology at the University of Zurich; s Alba Lader, Who began his thesis in the lab of Adolfo García Sastre in the Department of Microbiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

