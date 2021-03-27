Video: Why isn’t there a Spanish vaccine yet?

Welcome to the fifteenth episode of Decrypt the virus.

This program is a little different from the others because instead of focusing our attention on the virus, we will talk about those who are looking for viruses …

In general, we will talk about how the flag worked in Spain; In what conditions is this done; What stability do Spanish scientists have when working; What are their resources, occupations, and Professional projection; What are its obstacles compared to other neighboring countries? One of the temptations to go to another country … In short, all those things that we rarely talk about unfortunately and that we should probably talk about a lot.

Thus in this program we have three guests instead of one as usual: Neria IrrigoyenResearcher and virologist at the University of Cambridge; Idioia BosnadigoFrom the Institute of Medical Virology at the University of Zurich; s Alba Lader, Who began his thesis in the lab of Adolfo García Sastre in the Department of Microbiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

If you prefer Podcast formatYou can follow the program on the following platforms:

Listen to Evox

Listen to Spotify