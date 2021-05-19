La Jornada – See IMEF conditions to grow over 5% in 2021

The Mexican Institute of Financial Managers (IMEF) sees sufficient conditions for the Mexican economy to grow above 5 percent through 2021; However, he warned that caution should be exercised, as that does not mean that previous levels of the Covid-19 epidemic have recovered.

Federico Roblee Kaiser, Vice Chair of the National Committee for Economic Studies at IMEF, indicated that it has recently improved from 4.5 to 4.8 percent of its estimated GDP growth this year; However, there are conditions in the country to raise it to 5.3 percent in the future, a level the government had predicted.

However, Angel García Lacurin, head of the organization, asked for caution, because although GDP is expected to grow by 20 percent in April – mainly due to the basis of comparison in relation to the same month in 2020, the first of Reservation. Against the Pandemic – The truth is that the domestic economy is still in recession, which means that growth is still mainly driven by the United States.

Clean election keys

For the leader of the institute, the upcoming elections will be a critical component, and their outcome, regardless of which one, must be accepted by all stakeholders, otherwise an environment of uncertainty will be created that may further affect the investment climate and economic recovery. Of the country.

“This worries us. We want it to be a clean and transparent process to create an environment of certainty in the country over the following years.”

Regarding the observations of the United States and Canada, in the context of the Executive Committee’s first review of the situation in the energy sector, García-Lacurin stressed that Mexico should avoid entering into a dispute over the rules stipulated in the treaty, as it is a major tool for growth.

He insisted that the Mexican government’s initiatives on hydrocarbons and electricity are a blow to the country’s investment climate.

“For a competitive energy sector, private sector participation is essential. Adherence to the rule of law is what gives the incentive to encourage investment, and what is happening now is not an incentive.”