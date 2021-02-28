La Salle and Anáhuac, no face-to-face lessons for medical students

The Anahuaq and La Salle University In the capital, they report that for the time being they will not resume lessons face to face in their careers, despite the fact that the metropolitan government has allowed this since Monday, and likewise, National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), You will continue to work remotely.

Academic institutions, with advice Millennium, They declared that they will not be allowed to return in person and that there will be no schools opening for the student community, until there is a decrease in infections and the necessary health protocols are in place to do so. For their part, no response was obtained from the authorities at the Tecnológico de Monterrey medical facilities.

From the statement published in the Official Gazette of Mexico City, the Universidad Anáhuac, La Salle, Tecnológico de Monterrey, Universidad del Valle de MéxicoIn a document with the participation of COPARMEX, they expressed their thanks for the readiness to resume face-to-face activities in the capital from February 22, however, despite the statement, academic institutions have not attended university students related to health fields.

UVM will resume face-to-face classes in March

For this part, University of the Valley of Mexico He assured that from March 1, practical laboratories for professions related to medicine will be opened on campus Coyoacan and Chapultepec.

“An authorization from the state government of Mexico will be sought to add campuses to Lomas Verdes, Toluca and Texcoco,” he said. It is expected that the “student community participating in these activities will be informed in a timely manner by their academic coordinators of the timetables and safety protocols that must be followed to resume activities”.

Last Friday the Prime Minister, Claudia SheenbaumIn a press conference, he announced that public and private universities in Mexico City can resume classes face-to-face starting Monday, only students of professions related to medicine.

In the Al-Asimah newspaper, it was stated in detail that “students must use face masks compulsorily to enter the facilities and throughout the stay” as well as “sanitary filters upon arrival, to detect symptoms. And measure body temperature. Staff and visitors” to introduce themselves.

FS