“Snowpiercer” is science fiction

The pandemic has prompted people to discover tastes for things they previously did not care about or didn’t care about. Gary, for example, found that gardening, and not anything else he had done before last year, was the true dominant idea in his life; A newsroom friend revealed her taste of vegetable fry, a sacred sacrilege for any self-respecting carnivore; And I discovered the joy of science fiction.

In the starting course I went for the classics. I read “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury, “Is Android Dreaming of Electric Sheep?” By Philip K. Dick, but he also discovered authors like Ted Chiang. Also, I started listening to the podcast, “Guerra III” is my favorite, and watching series Television in Miserable Worlds In the middle of this exploration, you come across “Snowpiercer,” a series based on the same-sounding film directed by South Korean Bong Joon-ho.

Googling discovered that the director’s film Parasites was a quote from the French graphic novel, “Le Transperceneige,” first published in 1982. The graphic novel, films and TV series preserve the same essence of the post-apocalyptic narrative: after a nuclear catastrophe led mankind into an ice age New, as few survivors spent their lives in a 1001-car train called Snowpiercer, which circulates around the world.

Snowpiercer’s narrative delves into the problems of today’s society such as social injustice, class struggles and survival politics, with the aggravating factor that everything must be resolved within a train that no one can get out of. In this story, Mr. Wilford resembles, in every respect, the character of Older Brother, the character of George Orwell in “1984”. He set the rules for coexistence and is the only one who theoretically can change them.

If until now someone thinks that this post-apocalyptic science fiction story isn’t exactly appealing, it should be noted that the heroine of the series is Jennifer Connelly. The data may go unnoticed by anyone who is not a fan of Darren Aronofsky’s films, but for the two thousand gay men who ended their teens watching “Requiem for a Dream” (2000) The presence of the New Yorker, without a doubt, adds a unique stamp to the story.

“Snowpiercer” is one of the few Netflix series, and I don’t know if it’s the only series that maintains the format for releasing a new chapter every week. Imposing this form has two advantages: that one does not suffer from television embarrassment and that one can return to the details of the story.

This week, for example, after seeing Melanie, the character played by Connelly, leave the train looking for clues to re-colonizing Earth, I have been haunted by the idea that life is doomed to permanent confinement and how that might affect the relationships we have with others.