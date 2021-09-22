LGBTQ+ group experiences 30% more bullying

Science and Diversity: The LGBTQ+ community experiences 30% more harassment

Science and Diversity: The LGBTQ+ community experiences 30% more harassment

A study published in the journal Science Advances explores different types of discrimination experienced by gays, lesbians, transgender people, and gays in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Science and Diversity: The LGBTQ+ community experiences 30% more harassment

A study published in the science journal Science Advances reveals different types of discrimination experienced by LGBT people in STEM, which spans STEM fields. We spoke with a gender specialist about this reality in the scientific profession.

A study published in the science journal Science Advances reveals different types of discrimination experienced by LGBT people in STEM, which spans STEM fields. We spoke with a gender specialist about this reality in the scientific profession.

According to this work, published in January, members of the LGBTQ+ community experience sexual harassment 30% more often than their heterosexual colleagues, which has led to 22% of them considering giving up their careers. In return, they provide Higher rates of depression.

About study and inclusion in science, we spoke with Claudia Ortega, a Uruguayan researcher and member of the Gender Committee at the Pasteur Institute in Montevideo.

“In this study, they were considered to have fewer job opportunities that allow them to develop their talents compared to their peers. They have more difficulty finding resources to conduct their research and feel less confident to report wrongdoing because they fear retaliation. They are evaluated worse in their work, feel more marginalized and report More cases of harassment.

The interviewee also noted the access of members of the LGBTQ+ community to science, compared to other professions, and how study conclusions might influence measures in favor of diversity in STEM.

This and more in the great explosion. You can listen to us every day at 7:00 pm in Mexico, 9:00 pm in Uruguay and 0 GMT.

In Uruguay, it is broadcast on Radio M24 (frequency 97.9 from Montevideo and 102.5 from Maldonado) on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 pm, and on Saturdays at 12 noon. On Radio Ellemani – Patria Nueva de Bolivia, via 94.3 FM (signal for the whole country) and 93.7 FM (Cochabamba), Monday to Friday from 4 to 5 hours. On Radio Kawsachun Coca (FM 99.1 from Cochabamba and FM 99.9 Trópico), from 10 pm to 11 pm.

