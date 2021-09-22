LGBTQ+ group experiences 30% more bullying

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20210921/ciencia-y-diversidad-el-colectivo-lgbtq-sufre-un-30-mas-de-acoso-1116290204.html

Science and Diversity: The LGBTQ+ community experiences 30% more harassment

Science and Diversity: The LGBTQ+ community experiences 30% more harassment

A study published in the journal Science Advances explores different types of discrimination experienced by gays, lesbians, transgender people, and gays in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Science and Diversity: The LGBTQ+ community experiences 30% more harassment A study published in the science journal Science Advances reveals different types of discrimination experienced by LGBT people in STEM, which spans STEM fields. We spoke with a gender specialist about this reality in the scientific profession.

According to this work, published in January, members of the LGBTQ+ community experience sexual harassment 30% more often than their heterosexual colleagues, which has led to 22% of them considering giving up their careers. In contrast, they display higher rates of depression. About study and inclusion in science, we spoke with Claudia Ortega, a Uruguayan researcher and member of the Gender Committee at the Pasteur Institute in Montevideo. The interviewee also noted the access of members from the LGBTQ+ community to science, compared to other professions, and how study findings can influence measures pro-diversity in STEM — that and more in the Big Bang. You can listen to us every day at 7 pm in Mexico, 9 pm in Uruguay and 0 GMT. In Uruguay, it is broadcast on Radio M24 (frequency 97.9 from Montevideo and 102.5 from Maldonado) on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 pm, and on Saturdays at 12 noon. On Radio Ellemani – Patria Nueva de Bolivia, via 94.3 FM (signal for the whole country) and 93.7 FM (Cochabamba), Monday to Friday from 4 to 5 hours. On Radio Kawsachun Coca (FM 99.1 from Cochabamba and FM 99.9 Trópico), from 10 pm to 11 pm.

