Spreading Science – Radio Formula QR

33 mins ago Mia Thompson

Because life is the most important thing, today I will talk about the popularization of science and happiness.

This is capsule number 200! And it is such a great birthday, therefore, that I will allow myself this license to make a personal reflection of spreading the knowledge and value I give her.

The aim of popularizing science is to make available some specialized knowledge. It is the construction of a beautiful bridge between the scientific world and the rest of the world, which, by the way, will not be separated.

Talking about science is the way that allows people to incorporate this knowledge into their culture and their daily lives, and from my point of view it brings happiness too… Let me explain:

The quest for knowledge should be a primary objective of the greatest possible welfare of the people, and as necessary for the development of society it is also important to communicate it for appropriation by all potential persons, and it is not only about data and knowledge, no; But in terms of the tools, skills, and generation of critical thinking processes that people need to get through such times, times of post-truth, times of conspiracy, conspiracy theories and new obscurantism, where “fake news” is the “web,” times of madness and inequality.

Gaining the ability to think is acquiring the ability to be free and making good decisions, acquiring the ability to be happy.

Thus I live the great adventure of seeking and spreading knowledge, in my case, the world.

In the words of Antonio Claret, a Brazilian astrophysicist, uttered by Alfonso X: “Knowledge has no owner, no kings, and knowledge is a river that flows without direction and without end.”

Patricia Santos Gonzalez commented on Radio Fórmula and is waiting for you at our next date.

More Stories

What are the best foods to eat before exercising?

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Laura Zapata confirms that her grandmother, Eva Mange, had a broken leg

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

NASA retirees save the Hubble Space Telescope | science | DW

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Science. A game-changer for clean hydrogen production

1 day ago Mia Thompson

How science can recreate a species of mammoth that became extinct 4,000 years ago

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Eating fruits and vegetables and exercising can increase happiness levels

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Spreading Science – Radio Formula QR

33 mins ago Mia Thompson

Newcastle Leeds gearbox

34 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Bad News: Mamoswine and Sylveon Won’t Finally Arrive To Pokémon Unite Tomorrow – Nintenderos

38 mins ago Leo Adkins

Alzheimer’s disease is the new epidemic of the twenty-first century, so how do we delay its onset?

39 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The two sides of AMLO against the United States – Luces del Siglo

39 mins ago Leland Griffith