Liga MX Femenil teams dominate interactions on Twitter

América, Tigres, Cruz Azul and Chivas appear in the list of clubs with the most reactions on the social network.

groups Women’s Liga MX They dominated Twitter interactions in July between sports clubs at the continental level.

According to Deportes y Finanzas, four Aztec clubs are in the list of the ten most interactive teams.

The club that had the most interactions was female tigers, who had 292 thousand interactions, and is currently the most winning team in MX Women’s League.

Second, you will find female america With 241 thousand interactions, while Corinthians Femenil came in third place with 182 thousand interactions.

the chivas women It ranked fifth with 123 thousand and fewer interactions with 50 thousand interactions women’s blue crossWhich achieved 118 thousand.

Tigres was the team in Liga Mx Femenil with the most interaction on Twitter. imago 7

Added to the list are three Brazilian clubs: Conrinthians, Gallo F. Feminino, Sierras da Villa, US teams: Portland Thorns, Orlando Pride; And in tenth place River Plate Feminel.

The current season of Women’s Liga MX He’s currently on his third date, with Monterey going first at a perfect pace adding nine points and 12 captions, for one goal he’s earned. Last weekend they defeated Necaxa 8-1.

while, America He is in second place with three wins and eight goals against two. Guadalajara in fourth place while blue cross He is the sixth in a tie and a tie.

Most followed team on Twitter for Women’s Liga MX It is America, which has 194,800 followers, while Tigress scores 153,000 followers.