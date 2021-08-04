La Jornada – behind Canadian de Grasse Bolt as Olympic 200m champion

like. Canadian Andre de Grasse succeeded Usain Bolt as the 200m champion at Tokyo 2020 with a time of 19 seconds 62, setting a new world record for his country.

De Grasse, 26, who had already taken bronze in the 100 meters at these Games, beat two Americans in the final, Kenneth Bednarek (19.68, silver) and world champion Noah Lyles (19.74, bronze).

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time,” the race winner said. “I’ve trained hard to live in this moment.”

His compatriot Aerion Knighton, at just 17 years old who has been identified as the potential future superstar, took fourth place (19.93).

Andre De Grasse finally managed to make a big leap towards gold. With his personal best times, he became the eighth fastest man ever at distance.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics he was the runner-up in the 200 meters, then Bolt overtook him. In the Brazilian event, he also took bronze in the 100 and 4 × 100 meters relay.

He adds to the three metals in that Olympic version the two metals (gold and bronze) he already achieved in Tokyo 2020.

Dominate Kenya at 800m

Kenya won the men’s 800m track and field athletics final at the Tokyo Olympics, with the gold medal for Emmanuel Currier and the silver medal for Ferguson Rotich.

Currier finished the track double lap with a time of 1 minute 45 seconds and 6 hundredths, 17 percent ahead of his compatriot (1:45.23). The bronze medal went to Poland’s Patrick Dubek (1:45.39).

The Kenyans are confirming their dominance in the 800 metres, capturing their last Olympic titles in the men’s category, with Wilfried Bengel winning in Beijing 2008, and David Rudisha’s success in London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Uganda wins 3 thousand meters

For its part, Uganda won its third Olympic gold medal in its history, considering all of its sports, after Biruth Shimotai (9:01:45) won the 3000m hurdles.

Uganda already had a leading role in athletics Tokyo 2020 in the 10,000m test, on Friday, with Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplemo taking silver and bronze, respectively.

Kenyan world champion Beatrice Chepkosh, who has held the world record (8:44.32) since 2018, finished seventh with a time of 9:16.33.

Poland wins the hammer throw

Poland sealed their dominance with a hammer throw at the Tokyo 2020 Games: Wojciech Nowicki achieved the greatest success of his career by declaring himself Olympic champion for the first time, this Wednesday, a day after chaining Anita Lodarczyk to a third gold in the female test.

Noiki, Olympic bronze in Rio 2016 as well as bronze in the last three World Cups, finally made the leap to gold, thanks to his 82.52 metres, his best.

Silver went to Norwegian E claim Henriksen (81.58m, his country record) and bronze went to Pole Vajdijk (81.53m).

