Like the Sharon Stone scene in “Basic Instinct,” they noted that the legislator was distracting Boris Johnson with her legs.

London. – Prime Minister United kingdomAnd Boris JohnsonHe wrote to the deputy leader of the Labor Party, Angela Rainerto distance herself from misogynistic comments allegedly made by fellow Conservatives, accusing her of using sexual tactics to distract him in the House of Commons, The Telegraph reported on Monday.

This newspaper, which is linked to the ruling party, explains that Johnson wrote to Rayner on Sunday to assure him that the allegations, published on the same day by the sensational “The Mail on Sunday”, were not “in his name”.

The Prime Minister also condemned them through his Twitter account.

“As much as I disagree with Rayner on almost all political issues, I respect her as a Member of Parliament and deplore the misogyny directed against her anonymously,” the Conservative leader said yesterday.

Alleged attacks on Rainer, 42, and how they were portrayed in “Mail” the center of today’s political debate in United kingdomwhere convictions rain down on the alleged perpetrators and journalist Glenn Owen who likened it to a famous scene from “Basic Instinct” (1992), starring Sharon Stone.

In his article, Owen writes that many Conservative MPs believe Labor policy skips and cuts its legs at weekly government audits to “distract” Johnson, similar to Stone in the 1992 film.

Anonymous sources reported: “She knows she can’t compete with Boris’s debate training at Oxford, but she has other skills that he lacks.”

They add: “She admitted it herself when we had a few drinks on the balcony of the House of Commons.”

The text asserts that Johnson’s confrontation with Rayner – which occurred when she replaced Labor leader Keir Starmer – is “a highlight of the parliamentary calendar”, by comparing the “public school-educated MP” to Johnson. , was educated at Eton, an elite private school.

The journalist also describes her as “a grandmother who left school at 16 without qualifications when she got pregnant, to become a caregiver (in social services).”

In response to the article, Rainer yesterday dismissed the “lies” spread about her and accused Johnson’s followers of “spreading perverted slanders desperate to save their skins”.

“I have been accused of ‘plot’ to distract’ the unarmed PM: for being a woman, for having legs and for wearing clothes,” she said on Twitter.

She emphasized that “vile” insults would not stop her from continuing in politics and asserted that conservatives had a “problem with women” in positions of influence.

“I hope this experience does not discourage someone like me, with a history like mine, from aspiring to participate in public life. This would break my heart,” he wrote on the social network.

This incident led to several British MPs denouncing that they constantly suffer from misogynistic attacks and gender discrimination both in everyday life and on social networks.

