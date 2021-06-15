Lin-Manuel Miranda Apologizes For Not Having Afro-Latinos In The Movie

Lin-Manuel Miranda has apologized for the lack of Afro-Latin characters in his new musical, “In The Heights,” and said he understands the complaints this has raised.

“I am watching the discussion about Afro-Latino representation in our film this weekend, and it is clear that many in our dark-skinned Afro-Latino community do not feel adequately represented, especially among the main characters,” Miranda said in a letter. message on twitter.

The multi-faceted artist of Puerto Rican descent asserted that he could hear the “pain and frustration” of these imperfections and realized that his attempt to paint a “mosaic” of a New York neighborhood in Washington Heights did not achieve the goal.

“I am truly sorry. I learn from criticism, and appreciate that it has been raised and listened to. I am trying to make room for the incredible pride we made, and to be accountable for our flaws,” Miranda said in an English-language message posted late Monday.

The creator is committed to trying to improve the performance of future projects and to continue learning to “honor our diverse and vibrant community.”

His reaction comes after several criticisms surfaced on social media in recent days for the lack of dark-skinned people among the main characters in the film, something that was very much expected in the Latino community.

“In The Heights” was Miranda’s debut 1999 musical, and the adaptation premiered last weekend in US theaters.

The film is set in Washington Heights, a neighborhood in a large Hispanic area of ​​northern Manhattan, where the same actor and songwriter, who achieved international fame with “Hamilton”, grew up.

According to Miranda, In the Heights responded at the time to the need for new work revolving around the Latin community, 50 years after the end of West Side Story.

“There is very little representation of traditional Latin in cinema … If you look at any study, any drawing, you will see that we assume that a quarter of the audience goes to the cinema, and yet we are only 4% of those who appear on screen,” he explained before the premiere in the role of Display.