Live Good Friday Mass: Holy Week Programming – Religion – Life

The current health emergency the country is going through has led to this being, for the second year in a row, an atypical Holy Week, without the huge processions and masses that are traditionally held in the country.

(what’s more: How to follow the virtual celebrations of Holy Week)

However, thanks to social networks, it is possible to transfer the most important celebrations online directly to the home of Colombians.

How to watch the papal masses live على

The Vatican has also seen a decrease in the number of believers due to the pandemic. However, its technology platforms have broadcast the festivities presided over by Pope Francis and other heads of the Catholic Church.

The papal mass can be seen live at the following places Link:

Holy Friday

On April 2, Good Friday, 6 p.m. Rome time (11 a.m. Columbia time), the observance of the Passion of the Lord will take place. On that same day, at seven in the evening, the Supreme Pontiff will preside over سي Viacrusis In St. Peter’s Square.

This year, according to the director of the Vatican’s press office, Matteo Bruni, the preparation of the Meditations was entrusted to the Agesci “Foligno” scout group in Umbria, and to the Roman parish of the Holy Martyrs in Uganda.

(Also: Years of Changes in the Faith and Spirituality of Colombians)

In the case of the capital, the Archdiocese of Bogotá announced that this weekend’s audiences can be watched on national television channels, as well as on its digital platforms, in order to Facebook social networking site s Youtube.

In other regions of the country, their respective parishes will broadcast Masses of the Last Supper, Stations of the Cross, Easter, and other festivities.

ELIEMPO.COM

*With today’s life

You can also read:

Who and what are catechumens in the Catholic Church?

Holy Week 2021: What is celebrated on Thursday and Holy Friday?

Commemoration of the Holy Thursday Mass of Montserrat

– Don’t be alarmed by ‘moral controversies’, the pope asked