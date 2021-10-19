Live: The second INECO International Symposium has begun, focusing on the contribution of neuroscience to individual and social well-being

“When you are in a state of well-being, you have better cognitive function, better use of time, and this contributes to the improvement of the general well-being of the community,” Pestin said (Getty Images).

Neuroscience research performance of various aspects of human behavior, I found evidence that Good It has positive biological, emotional and behavioral implications. When one is in a state of well-being, one has better cognitive function, better use of time and this It contributes to improving the general well-being of society.

Which describes one of the tasks of neuroscience is Julian Bustín, Head of the Department of Geriatrics and Memory at the Hospital The INECO Foundation and one of the scientific coordinators of the meeting. With this concept, in passing, shed light on a goal The Second International Virtual Symposium on Neuroscience and Quality of Life, Which was held this afternoon with the participation of prominent specialists from different regions, both from home and abroad.

The seminar will feature various exhibitors at noon on Tuesday, October 19th. It is open to the community and it was possible to participate for free, with registration on their website https://simposio.fundacionineco.org/ .

More than 5,000 people from Argentina and abroad participated in the symposium. The performances began with the introductory words of President and CEO of INECO, Teresa Torralva, And They have all been translated Synchronous from Spanish to English and from English to Spanish.

With this meeting of intention experts “Bring to society tools that may be useful to build their well-being in different areas” . Since the concept of well-being is transversal, there have been various tables that have covered education, public policy, corporate and personal development, it has contributed before the beginning, in a dialogue with Infobae, Fernanda Geralt Font, INECO Health District Coordinator and Scientific Coordinator of the Symposium.

“The main objective is for people to be able to know different aspects of well-being in order to achieve a better condition for society in general” (Getty Images)

This second scientific institution symposium is taking place today, the same as the first one held last year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, although it is already in a phase of less restrictions and at a time when the exit is beginning to look at the health crisis.

Issues that have been addressed before 12 invited models, the two in Individual conversations as at round tables, They are as follows: Well-being and Society, Skills for the Future, Urban Resilience Education, Active Aging, Post-traumatic Growth, Human Resources and Organizations, Neuroplasticity, Emotion and Reflective Practices and New Technologies .

The symposium was held this afternoon in a virtual format

Some schedules will focus on impact and exit from the pandemic. One, for example, will provide it Leticia Daguerre, psychologist and professor at the Catholic University of Uruguay”, under the title He grew up in shock. A challenge for these complicated times, in order to process “It’s all about resilience and how to get out stronger from adverse situations”, Geralt Font said. In addition, Barry Schwartz, Professor Emeritus of Psychology at Swarthmore College and Visiting Professor at Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, will speak about well-being in times of pandemic.

Experts have been providing the tools to achieve well-being even during these abnormal times of health crisis and have been delving into it “How can a situation that was so painful for everyone be taken as a stepping stone for personal growth” Note Posten.

The symposium contribution on times of COVID-19 also included an “Organizations Agenda” that was focused “on the world of work, on all the transformations that the workplace has undergone during the pandemic, with the digitalization that has taken place and the home office and the changes that the pandemic has meant at the workplace level,” he contributed. Giralt Font.

“These times have shown us that the paradigm is changing and we try to focus on achieving a state of well-being and not focus all the time on disease” (Getty Images)

Among the prominent specialists who participated in the meeting Craig Ritchie, Professor of Geriatric Psychiatry at the University of Edinburgh, who will talk about a healthy brain: new perspectives in prevention. Ritchie was an expert in clinical trials for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

In addition, individual theses are scheduled Three round tables on education, public policies and organizations.

The education The future is today: how to do? merged by Rafael Peschera, President of the International Network for Emotional Education and Well-being (RIEEB) and Professor Emeritus of the University of Barcelona; Andres Delic, Former Minister of Education and Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Ibero-American Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (OEI) and Giirmina Teramonti, Professor of Educational Policy at the National University of La Plata (UNLP) and Researcher in Education at FLACSO.

The public policy Let the world come together Andres Malamud , Principal Investigator at the Institute of Social Sciences at the University of Lisbon and Rosa Surinash, Coordinator of coalitions, outreach and political advocacy for the United Nations. And the future of organizations: the future of work will be as speakers Maria Roca, Director of INECO Organizations; Pilar Jericho, President of the consulting firm BeUp and Emilia MonteroDirector of Organizational Culture for the Best Place to Work.

To complement the leadership concept for the symposium, Postin warned of the need to focus on the search for well-being and not so much on disease, as it has been for at least a year and a half, when the current global pandemic was. seem. “These times have shown us that the paradigm is changing and that we are trying to focus on achieving a state of well-being and not focus all the time on disease,” he said.

He explained, “Through luxury one can achieve Reduce the risk of disease and reduce the risk of having problems with attention.” Because “just as the definition of health was originally related to not suffering from disease, so many years ago health was defined not only as the absence of disease but also as the complete state of physical, psychological and social well-being,” Geralt concluded the line.

“ We aim for health from this place, from the possibility of building health and well-being in an elementary way, “ Note. For this reason, said Boston, “All people will be able to get something out of these conversations for their own personal well-being and thus also transform them for the well-being of society.”

“Positive states such as well-being also act as an antidote to stress because the more we develop in well-being, the greater the protection against stress.”

Because “positive states such as well-being also act as an anti-stress due to The more developed our well-being, the more protective means to resist stress, ” Giralt Font stated, for which “well-being also produces an effect on a neurophysiological level in this sense.”

Many studies show this There is a percentage of well-being related to genetics and another percentage related to life conditions. But there is also a very important proportion that has to do with the construction of well-being itself, with the implementation of resources to be able to develop and enhance it “, warned the scientific coordinator of the symposium.

As an example of one of the tools that experts will provide, the teacher Richard Davidson, Researcher and founder Center for Healthy Minds, University of Wisconsin-Madison, “One of the people who has studied the most about meditation in the neurosciences, You will do a live meditation practice”, which will close the participation of experts, Postin stressed.

