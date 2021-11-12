Logical puzzle | Viral Challenge 2021 | You must locate the non-stick cassette in the image: 98% have failed this challenge | visual puzzle | Mexico

We ask you not to believe that it only exists on the Internet It is easy to beat, because in this note we present one with a high level of difficulty. the challenge It consists in locating the cassette without bars in the image. Be careful, there are many.

do not trust. 98% of the participants could not claim victory in this challenge. This was discussed in Facebook social networking site and other social networks. The only thing that works in your favor is that there is no time limit. In other words, you can take time to research.

However, we recommend that you open your eyes wide and pay close attention to detail. Only if you do, you will have the opportunity to say “I made it” in this visual puzzle created by Which she posted on her website, exactly on November 11 this year.

viral challenge photo

The tapeless cassette is completely hidden in the illustration. Can you find them? (Photo: Noticieros Televisa)

Visual puzzle answer

In total there are 4 no bar in the picture. If you find them, congratulations! But if you can’t find them, don’t feel bad. This is a game. Next we will indicate where each one is in the illustration.

Here is the cassette without tape. (Photo: Noticieros Televisa)
Here is the cassette without tape. (Photo: Noticieros Televisa)

What is a viral challenge?

Viral Challenge is a perfect entertainment alternative for users who have free time and want to make the most of it. It consists in finding a person, animal, object or number in an image. Some have a time limit and some don’t. Also known as visual challenges, quizzes, and visual or logic puzzles.

What is the origin of viral challenges?

Viral challenges have been created in order to entertain people. They have gained popularity in social networks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many users, in their eagerness to avoid infection, have stayed at home. This is where they saw visual puzzles as entertainment alternatives. Today, these challenges are everywhere.

