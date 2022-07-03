Lukashenko accuses Ukraine of attempting a missile attack | world | Dr..

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, accused Ukraine on Saturday (02.02.2222) of firing missiles at his country a few days ago and trying to attack military facilities.

“We have been provoked. I must inform you: three days ago, maybe a little more, they tried from the territory of Ukraine to attack military installations on the territory of Belarus,” the president said in a speech on the eve of the country. Independence Day.. According to the official Belta Agency.

“But, thank God, the Pantsir air defense systems were able to intercept all the missiles fired by the Ukrainian armed forces,” he said. “What is this? I swear to you that not a single Belarusian soldier is fighting on the territory of Ukraine,” he stressed.

Rear base of the Russian forces

Since the start of the offensive on Ukraine on February 24, Belarus has served as a rear base for Russian forces.

In the early days, the Russian columns that tried to advance towards Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, began from Belarus, but encountered unexpected resistance that forced them to withdraw.

Lukashenko’s government faces harsh international sanctions and is heavily dependent on Russia both militarily and economically.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week that his country would deliver to Belarus “in the coming months” Iskander-M missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

“Not a single step without Lukashenko’s consent”

The Belarusian president also emphasized that it is not the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who makes the decisions in Minsk.

“If someone thinks that Belarus is “occupied”, then Lukashenko “does not decide anything, there are no authorities in Belarus anymore, and Putin goes around Belarus and decides everything”, I want to tell him that not a single step has been taken, especially today, without President Lukashenko’s approval.

The Belarusian president also stressed that Minsk does not want to be dragged into the armed conflict in Ukraine, but that the country will fight if there is an “invasion” of Belarus.

“I want to tell those who are worried whether Lukashenko will fight there or not: listen, we will fight, and I repeat it again, just in case our land is invaded,” he said.

According to Lukashenko, the West will seek to involve Minsk in the Russian military campaign “to end Russia and Belarus in one fell swoop.”

Western “hawks”

During his speech, the Belarusian president warned Western “hawks” that a little more than a month ago he gave the order to units of the armed forces of his country to monitor “decision-making centers in their capitals.”

He stressed that “if you dare to attack in Gomel in the south, at the Mozyr oil refinery, or at the airport, or at the airport in Luninets or Brest, the response will be immediate. Simply immediate, in a second!”

FEW (EFE, AFP)