Lyon, Rome, the United States and other “low-cost” offers to celebrate Valentine’s Day while traveling

On the full ascent of January’s steep slope and after many overruns, it’s time to assess and adjust the belt. Some sacrifices are required and this includes on many occasions travel. For this reason, one of the first things we can do to make everything easier is to get the best deals.

As they do every week, the five proposals you’ll see below have a clear goal: saving on future trips without hurting your monthly budget. Will you miss them?

One

Country getaway near Lyon from €99

until April 30th

A few kilometers from LionWith just 11 rooms, this charming little hotel, Domus Oncinae, is an ideal corner for travelers looking for peace, quiet, and good food. It is one of those places where you feel at home. Apart from the good reviews online, its location, right on the Camino de Santiago, between León and the Hospital de Órbigo, is ideal.

Includes two nights for two people, with breakfast and dinner with produce from their organic garden, from €99.

Booking place: Travelzoo

When: Until April 30.

2

Round-trip flights to the US from €335

Until June 24th

Air France has launched a new promotion for tickets to many different destinations around the world. Prices for travel from Madrid to North America, and specifically to the United States, are particularly noteworthy. The three most interesting ways, in our opinion, are: New York, from 335 euros; a Washingtonfrom 420 euros and, in VegasYes, from 547 euros.

It includes return tickets, air taxes, hand baggage and bags of up to 12kg.

Booking place: Air France

When: Until June 24.

3

Paradores: half board from 134 euros

until the end of March

One of the most enticing offers for holiday lovers is the Paradores Winter Campaign. The idea this time around is to spend a night in pazos, castles or monasteries scattered all over Spain with a 25% discount on half board bookings (breakfast, lunch or dinner). And by the way, in most cases you can take advantage of this offer on Valentine’s Day.

The offer includes a double room and one night with breakfast, lunch or dinner, and a choice of offer winter feelings. The Verín Parador for €134 or the Cardona Parador for €159 stands out.

Booking place: lodges

When: Until March 31.

4

Formentera: bed and breakfast from 74 euros

May and June

On March 20th we will start spring, the days will be longer and the temperatures will start to rise. That is why we are sure that this offer will interest you: Insostel Hotel Formentera Playa, located on the shores of Es Migjorn Beach, applies discounts of up to 35% to its rates.

The proposal includes different categories of rooms with breakfast or all inclusive. Please note that a minimum of 3 nights is required on weekends, but the discount is maintained. In addition, when you formalize your reservation, you will receive a special 20% discount on the Eivissa-Formentera-Eivissa ferry with Trasmapi.

Booking place: Insotel Formentera Beach

When: May and June.

5

Weekend in Rome from €233

February and March

In the Last Minute section, we found very interesting options for organizing a weekend getaway with excursions from Barcelona or Madrid to Rome included for 233 €. Plus Plus Hotel Collection prices are 15% cheaper than those obtained when purchased separately. In this case, we recommend a very well located establishment with good online reviews: the 4-star Hotel Mascagni.

The offer includes direct round-trip flights on Friday and Saturday nights with breakfast included at the aforementioned hotel (ideal for discovering the Italian capital on foot). It is interesting to note that it is possible to modify the width to your liking.

Booking place: lastminute.com

When: Weekends in February and March.

On the January slope, the offers make more sense