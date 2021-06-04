Maduro explodes over the US decision not to send vaccines to Venezuela

Caracas: President Nicolas Maduro Thursday described the government’s decision as “miserable”. United State Do not include Venezuela From the plan to donate millions of Vaccines against COVID-19 In the world.

“Wretched, miserable, are not persecuted just so they do not sell vaccines اللقاح VenezuelaIf not, then when they can, they also open their corrupt hearts to show their misery and hatred for Venezuelans,” Maduro charged in a speech broadcast on state television.

“They hate and despise Venezuela,” added the president, who insisted that his country was being subjected to “horrific persecution” so that no vaccines could arrive.

The United States will donate 80 million doses of vaccines for worldwide distribution, 75% of the total through the program Kovacs from World Health Organization (WHO) in regions such as Latin America and the Caribbean, South and Southeast Asia and Africa.

Read also How long does it take for Covid-19 vaccines to expire?

The US ambassador to Venezuela, James Storey, who is based in Bogota, clarified earlier this Thursday that Venezuela is not included in the donation plan because it “lacks transparency in delivering vaccines to those in need.”

Among the Latin American countries that will receive vaccines from the United States are Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama and Haiti, in addition to the Caribbean countries. Society (CARICOM), Dominican Republic.

Read also The United States announced sending vaccines against Covid-19 to Mexico and 13 other countries

Venezuela began a second vaccination campaign at the end of May with the goal of vaccinating 70% of its 30 million population by December.

At the moment, the Russian Sputnik V and Vero-cell are implementing, while negotiating the acquisition of vaccines for about five million people through the Covax system.

Tensions between Caracas and Washington have remained constant since the late former president Hugo Chávez (1999-2013) was in power. On January 23, 2019, they cut ties after the US recognized the opposition leaderزعيم Juan Guaidó As president in charge of Venezuela.

jabf / lsm