So you can ask her to work temporarily in the US

United State Gives a specified number of H-2B visas For all workers with or without experience because hundreds of companies located here require labor in different sectors.

In late April, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it will grant 22,000 H-2B visas 6000 of them have already been allocated to the northern triangle of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. There are currently two types of visas in this category: H-2A and H-2B. The first is for agricultural sector workers and the second can be requested by non-agricultural workers.

In case you are interested in starting the H-2B visa process and Working temporarily in the United StatesHere we tell you the whole process; Take note and take advantage of this opportunity.

How do you apply for temporary employment in the United States?

Each year, employers can request “extra help” from abroad for their companies. Given this, they have to justify to the US government that it is necessary to hire additional staff through demand.

There are two ways the lack of ‘trained, willing, available, and quantitatively improved’ American workers can be justified to USCIS:

By Season: The service or work required by the employer is of a recurring nature.

It happens once: the petitioner says he has never hired workers to cover the work and will not be required in the future

How is the H-2B visa processed?

The duration of stay in the United States, if your application is approved, is 3 years. Likewise, you can take your spouse and children under the age of 21 provided that they are not qualified to work.

In case you need this type of visa, these are the steps to follow to get it: