So you can ask her to work temporarily in the US

18 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

United State Gives a specified number of H-2B visas For all workers with or without experience because hundreds of companies located here require labor in different sectors.

In late April, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it will grant 22,000 H-2B visas 6000 of them have already been allocated to the northern triangle of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. There are currently two types of visas in this category: H-2A and H-2B. The first is for agricultural sector workers and the second can be requested by non-agricultural workers.

In case you are interested in starting the H-2B visa process and Working temporarily in the United StatesHere we tell you the whole process; Take note and take advantage of this opportunity.

Photo: Getty

How do you apply for temporary employment in the United States?

Each year, employers can request “extra help” from abroad for their companies. Given this, they have to justify to the US government that it is necessary to hire additional staff through demand.

There are two ways the lack of ‘trained, willing, available, and quantitatively improved’ American workers can be justified to USCIS:

  • By Season: The service or work required by the employer is of a recurring nature.
  • It happens once: the petitioner says he has never hired workers to cover the work and will not be required in the future

How is the H-2B visa processed?

The duration of stay in the United States, if your application is approved, is 3 years. Likewise, you can take your spouse and children under the age of 21 provided that they are not qualified to work.

In case you need this type of visa, these are the steps to follow to get it:

  • The applicant submits a temporary employment certificate for foreign workers from the Ministry of Labor
  • File Form I-129 with USCIS
  • Candidates located outside the United States apply for an H-2B visa through a U.S. Embassy and then request entry at a port of entry: This procedure costs $190

More Stories

Colombia reopens its border with Venezuela: why did it close it for more than a year?

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

European Union. The teacher is barefoot. lend shoes to graduate student | viral

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Finnish Prime Minister in trouble for breakfast

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Canada will apply a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna to those who received the first dose of AstraZeneca

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Global warming is real… and kills 115 CDMX residents a year – El Financiero

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Video. A young woman confronts a bear to defend her dogs in California

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The United States is concerned about the increasing use of internet outages to restrict access to information

16 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Arizona will host Super Bowl LVII in 2023

17 mins ago Sharon Hanson

So you can ask her to work temporarily in the US

18 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

“The AIDS patient will be part of the hospital for the first time”

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

PlayStation Exclusive Tentative Coming Soon to Xbox Ones

4 hours ago Leo Adkins