Major League Baseball is in jeopardy; loses space as a mathematical display | Other sports | Sports

Although rapprochement has deepened in recent hours, progress at this point is scarce and no final agreement has been reached between team owners and the Major League Baseball Players Association, activity in the major leagues remains paralyzed. All the owners have huge fortunes and dome star players also have multi-year contracts with big money. There are many aspects that separate the two sides, and what has been discussed and approved so far are cosmetic rather than objective issues.

Publicly known issues are that the players union wants a minimum salary of $895,000 and is offered by the other party

680 thousand dollars. Players are asking to shorten the waiting time to qualify for the free agent number to two years, eliminate the luxury tax that teams must pay when they exceed the value of their contract salaries, and distribute profits.

Because the overall agreement has not yet arrived, it was decided to postpone the opening of the training camps and cancel the first week of pre-season matches. The previous February 28 deadline was set for an agreement and the start of preparations was moved to next March 5 (these two deadlines have already expired).

Dawn will come and we will see if harmony will come. Before players played because they loved baseball, but now because they want millions of dollars. In earlier times, baseball players were desperate to start training, but now many are entertained with their millions. If they are wise, they can start training without stopping to negotiate, after all, it is the other people who run the discussions and discussions.

At the last moment a number appeared that I don’t think could change the scene. A group of fans placed a full-page ad in a Milwaukee newspaper asking Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred to include them in business talks. The ad states: “Fans do not need one-way statements about canceling the sport we love. If they are going to collectively negotiate how best to allocate our money, what we really want is to be listened to and respected. We want a seat at the table.”

He adds, “Without us, decisions will be made thinking only of billionaires and billionaire baseball players. Not on the fans whose support makes the entire project possible. With us, MLB has a chance to change the conversation and turn this labor dispute into a historic call from the group that is most often overlooked. It’s time Time to be part of the conversation about how we spend our money and how we approach our favorite pastime.”

This group of followers is very right because at the end of the story they are the ones who pay all the money to buy a ticket to the stadium, who spend in the parking lot, and who consume in food places at every stage to Souvenirs Which they buy in the official stores of the teams, for the money they pay to rent the signal to watch matches on TV and on the Internet. But the clubs are not willing to share the power of their decisions because this is a private business. They are the ones who invest and risk their assets in infrastructure, stadiums, salaries and other things.

Many players today receive very good fees, stay in five-star hotels when they play on the road, and get additional income from advertising. But they want more. So much so that Dominican defender and player Juan Soto refused to extend a $350 million contract with Nationals. They are endangering baseball, which lost space in the United States as the first sporting event. They trade better quickly because if they don’t, the games will be canceled and everyone will lose thousands of dollars for every day the season starts late. (or)