Unusual: Kenyan players have denounced their federation in TAS for not being allowed to play

The players of the Kenyan women’s national team filed an appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decision of their country’s federation, which withdrew the team from the qualifying match for the African Nations Cup, which in turn qualifies for the 2023 African Nations Cup. The World Cup.

The appeal was submitted to CAS on behalf of the players by the International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPO) and the Kenya Players’ Association (KEFWA), according to the former. The Kenyan internationals are calling for their federation to cancel a decision that prevented them from facing Uganda last month for a place in the Africa Cup of Nations, with the option to participate in the World Cup qualifying phase in Australia and a new one. Zealand 2023.

Fifbro noted that the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) informed the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in January of its decision to withdraw from matches, as it is allegedly “unable to independently plan and successfully carry out any international match”.

“The Kenya women’s football team disagrees with this statement and believes that the decision taken was irrational, arbitrary and illegal,” the Kenya Women’s Football Federation said.

At the end of February, the FIFA Council announced the suspension of “immediately any football-related activity” of the Kenya and Zimbabwe federations due to “government interference”. Kenya’s Sports Minister, Amina Mohamed, later claimed that FIFA had not listened to its warnings about possible corrupt practices at the Football Association of Kenya.

