Ondense Patricia Campos Received the Gold Medal for Sports Merit

11 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Patricia Fields. / EFE

Patricia Campos, of Castellón, a former Navy pilot and one of the first professional soccer coaches, was honored for her athletic career and for promoting the rights of women and the LGTBI people through sport with the award of the Royal Gold Medal of Sports Merit.

Patricia Campos (Onda, Castellon 1972), was the first Spanish woman to drive a reactor during her career in the Navy. After leaving the army in 2013, she began coaching professional soccer in the United States, becoming one of the first women to coach a professional team, the Honolulu Bulls Soccer Club.

Through his NGO, Goals for Freedom, he collaborates with the empowerment of girls, boys and women in Uganda to promote change in society through football.

And through Project Supera-t, he promotes events where equality is promoted through sport, the removal of barriers based on gender and sexuality, and the contribution to women’s leadership.

It is the first medal under the #IgualesEnElDeporte strategy, as explained by the Minister of State for Sports, José Manuel Franco.

“Today, 8 months, we present the event dedicated to promoting the role of women in sport; on June 28, we will do so for those who fight against LGBT discrimination in sport; and on December 3, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, will make it a benchmark for inclusion through sport,” she presents. Franco.

