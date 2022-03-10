They have confirmed the existence of a series about El Píngüino – The Sun Post

29 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Angels. hbo maxTV platform warner media, They will shoot a series that continues the plot of the movie BatmanShe will star in Colin Farrell penguinone of the villains in headband;

The company announced the project prompted in large part by the good reception of the latest batch of Batmanwhich grossed nearly $300 million in its first week in theaters around the world.

Only in the United States, Robert Pattinson debuted as the new Bruce Wayne It beat all expectations with a total of $134 million during its opening weekend, becoming the second film Highest profit since the start of the pandemic after Spider-Man: There is no room for home.

In other words, the dazzling premiere generated a box office revenue in three days that was higher than the entire commercial series for strips like “Dune,” the second most-nominated movie for the 2022 Academy Awards with ten nominations.

Matt Reeves, Director “Batman” will be executive producer of “Penguin” serieswhich will recreate the character’s life after the end of film.

➡️ Subscribe to our newsletter and receive the most relevant feedback in your email

hbo max He was preparing for another series about the corruption of a city Gotham And that it would serve as a precursor to the film, but sources consulted by Deadline stress that the idea has been discarded.

Reeves promised during a show “Batman” in studies Warner Bros.

More Stories

Major League Baseball is in jeopardy; loses space as a mathematical display | Other sports | Sports

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Unusual: Kenyan players have denounced their federation in TAS for not being allowed to play

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Ondense Patricia Campos Received the Gold Medal for Sports Merit

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

What channel is Canelo vs. Bevol? Complete and complete list of countries where you can watch through DAZN

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Kyiv rejects Russian evacuation routes

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Americano, the neoconservative Hispanic radio broadcast

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Biden is considering integrating cryptocurrency into the US economy

26 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Gaga House: Self-Constructed Housing for Rural Women in Uganda

27 mins ago Cynthia Porter

COLLADO VILLALBA / IES María Guerrero Prize, awarded at “Madrid Alam”

28 mins ago Mia Thompson

They have confirmed the existence of a series about El Píngüino – The Sun Post

29 mins ago Sharon Hanson

State of Play – March 2022: A summary of everything that was presented at the event

30 mins ago Leo Adkins