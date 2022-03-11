USA beat Mexico in wheelchair basketball tournament in Puerto Aventuras

a team United State Mexican basketball players in wheelchairs swept into the sports dome The Mayan Port of Puerto Aventurasin what is Men’s Under 23 World Championship From the wheelchair basketball discipline by leaving the score 79-21.

there is chance Sports in Puerto Maya It was where the US players arrived to take on the Mexican national team, in their pass to compete in Thailand.

Related news

In this municipal tournament Carmen Beach The team received Canada, the United States and Brazil, the latter faced the hosts who were defeated with 65 points, while Mexico got only 30 points.

On the night of March 9 this year, the Mexicans in their red uniforms faced the USA team, with Fernando Galvan being the first to score for Mexico.

The Aztecs have two Quintana Roo on their team: sixth-placed Gustavo Ortiz and Esteban Espadas. From the start of the match, the mood of the Mexican fans started with whistles, cheers and applause in favor of Mexico.

Fernando Galvan several times tried to find points for the Mexican team to advance, however, even in the second half, the American team far outnumbered the Aztec team, as they managed to score 65-14, in favor of the United States.

During the basketball game, the referees made several extra times, times that helped the Aztec team, because they made several changes to the players, to get out of the trouble of getting 14 suspensions for 65 points, which the USA team already got.

In the end, the score was 79-21 in favor of United Statebecause there was a time set two seconds before the end of this match, when, despite the flavor of the defeat of the Mexican national team, he was always applauded by the fans.

The tournament endorsed by the Federation of Wheelchair Basketball is a breath of fresh air for athletes from the office of the Mayor of Puerto Aventuras who will have the opportunity to enjoy matches until March 12, 2022.

Follow us Google News and get the best information.

Mr