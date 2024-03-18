Make the best anti-wrinkle cream at home to rejuvenate your face and restore collagen at the age of 50

Do you want to look younger and have more vibrant skin? On this occasion, we will share with you a recipe so you can learn how to make it yourself Homemade anti-wrinkle cream With natural ingredients that you definitely have in your pantry that will help you rejuvenate your face and stimulate the skin Collagen production So that you look perfect at the age of fifty.

Erase wrinkles with this homemade cream Photo: Freepik

How to make a home cream to eliminate wrinkles?

Over time, it leaves significant marks on your skin, but that doesn't mean you should give up and let wrinkles win the battle. with this Homemade recipeyou can make it yourself Anti-wrinkle creamUsing natural ingredients that will revitalize your face and help you Collagen is activated Once again, A Firmer, more youthful skin on your face.

ingredients:

125 ml of calendula oil or almond oil

20 grams of dried hibiscus flowers

10g striped beeswax

1 vitamin E capsule

Procedure:

Crush the hibiscus flowers in a blender. Place the hibiscus powder in a small bowl, add the oil and mix. Heat it in a water bath over low heat. Let warm up for 1 hour. After time has passed, filter the mixture with a gauze cloth. In a bowl, add the resulting liquid with the beeswax. Heat it over low heat and mix until the wax melts. Turn off the heat and continue whisking the mixture until it becomes creamy. Pour the mixture into a bowl with a lid. Add a vitamin E capsule.

Make an anti-wrinkle cream using hibiscus Image: Pexels

Benefits of both ingredients

he Calendula oil It has skin soothing and anti-inflammatory properties that help repair damage caused by free radicals and Promotes collagen productionWhich makes your skin look tighter and more elastic. Moreover, it is a non comedogenic oil, Therefore, it does not clog pores, on the contrary, its antiseptic effect takes care of the skin barrier, prevents the appearance of blemishes and can be used even on sensitive skin.

from her side, Jamaica flower It has antioxidant and mucilage properties, making it a star ingredient Fight the signs of aging Thanks to the fact that it evens out skin tone, stimulates cell regeneration and reduces expression wrinkles. She has too Vitamin C Which helps deeply moisturize the skin, unify its color, and erase blemishes.

We end with Beeswaxwhich is responsible for keep the skin moisturized, It leaves it soft, nourished and protected from environmental factors. It is able to fight free radicals that cause premature aging.

Jamaica flower image: Freepik

So if you want Restore collagen production in your skin To make it look smooth and youthful, do not hesitate to try making this cream that will last up to 6 months to help your skin regain its youth and erase the effects of aging. Of course, don't forget that before trying it directly all over your face, do a patch test.