He was 37 years old and was killed in a shooting outside a bar.

a step.- A 37-year-old man died Saturday from gunshot wounds he sustained in the parking lot of an East Side bar. Three other people are in serious condition, while no suspects have been arrested.

In the early hours of March 16, 2024, El Paso Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting at Rock City Bar & Grill, located at 2285 Trawood Dr. When they arrived at the scene, officers found four people with gunshot wounds. All victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Unfortunately, Mario Daniel Avalos, 37, a resident of El Paso's west side, did not survive his injuries.

The other victims are Ariel DeAsha Brown, 28, a resident of central El Paso; Rashad Dantrone Allen, 28, of Fort Bliss, and Juliani Martin, 20, of Central El Paso.

The El Paso Police Department is investigating this incident and urges anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation. The El Paso Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all members of the community. For any information regarding the case or to report tips, please contact the El Paso Police Department by calling the non-emergency line at 915-832-4400 or El Paso Crime Stoppers at 915-566-TIPS (8477). .