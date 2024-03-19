He was 37 years old and was killed in a shooting outside a bar.

Cedric Manwaring March 19, 2024 0
He was 37 years old and was killed in a shooting outside a bar.

a step.- A 37-year-old man died Saturday from gunshot wounds he sustained in the parking lot of an East Side bar. Three other people are in serious condition, while no suspects have been arrested.

In the early hours of March 16, 2024, El Paso Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting at Rock City Bar & Grill, located at 2285 Trawood Dr. When they arrived at the scene, officers found four people with gunshot wounds. All victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Unfortunately, Mario Daniel Avalos, 37, a resident of El Paso's west side, did not survive his injuries.

The other victims are Ariel DeAsha Brown, 28, a resident of central El Paso; Rashad Dantrone Allen, 28, of Fort Bliss, and Juliani Martin, 20, of Central El Paso.

The El Paso Police Department is investigating this incident and urges anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation. The El Paso Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all members of the community. For any information regarding the case or to report tips, please contact the El Paso Police Department by calling the non-emergency line at 915-832-4400 or El Paso Crime Stoppers at 915-566-TIPS (8477). .

More Stories

Make the best anti-wrinkle cream at home to rejuvenate your face and restore collagen at the age of 50

Make the best anti-wrinkle cream at home to rejuvenate your face and restore collagen at the age of 50

Cedric Manwaring March 18, 2024 0
Maduro officially announced as a presidential candidate – DW – 03/16/2024

Maduro officially announced as a presidential candidate – DW – 03/16/2024

Cedric Manwaring March 17, 2024 0
Why does Putin bother celebrating them? – DW – 03/15/2024

Why does Putin bother celebrating them? – DW – 03/15/2024

Cedric Manwaring March 16, 2024 0
Review when they will visit your home and how to participate if you are not home

Review when they will visit your home and how to participate if you are not home

Cedric Manwaring March 15, 2024 0
La Jornada – Mexico has moved up six places in the United Nations Development Index

La Jornada – Mexico has moved up six places in the United Nations Development Index

Cedric Manwaring March 14, 2024 0
“He is leaving because of this mistake” – El Financiero

“He is leaving because of this mistake” – El Financiero

Cedric Manwaring March 11, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

He was 37 years old and was killed in a shooting outside a bar.

He was 37 years old and was killed in a shooting outside a bar.

Cedric Manwaring March 19, 2024 0
“TikTok is the platform with the most growth and prospects for the US economy”: Evan Carrillo, social media expert

“TikTok is the platform with the most growth and prospects for the US economy”: Evan Carrillo, social media expert

Mia Thompson March 18, 2024 0
Make the best anti-wrinkle cream at home to rejuvenate your face and restore collagen at the age of 50

Make the best anti-wrinkle cream at home to rejuvenate your face and restore collagen at the age of 50

Cedric Manwaring March 18, 2024 0
Economic freedom rating: Which Europeans will Argentina reach if the minibus law is approved?

Economic freedom rating: Which Europeans will Argentina reach if the minibus law is approved?

Mia Thompson March 17, 2024 0
Maduro officially announced as a presidential candidate – DW – 03/16/2024

Maduro officially announced as a presidential candidate – DW – 03/16/2024

Cedric Manwaring March 17, 2024 0