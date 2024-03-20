The New York City Sanitation Department jokes with Kate Middleton – Telemundo New York (47)

Cedric Manwaring March 20, 2024 0
The New York City Sanitation Department jokes with Kate Middleton – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK — The New York City Department of Sanitation on Tuesday tried to capitalize on a highly publicized rumor about Kate Middleton to promote its own trash agenda.

The Princess of Wales has been the subject of increasing conspiracy theories about her health, given her long absence from royal duties since being admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery in January.

It doesn't help: A photoshopped photo of Middleton and her children was shared by the palace on social media to mark Mother's Day in the UK. The princess claimed responsibility for an error in editing the photos.

She has her skeptics, some of whom speculated that she wasn't in the photo at all.

Actress Blake Lively appeared to attack Middleton over the Photoshop error in an Instagram post shortly after the princess apologized for what she described as poor editing work.

And now, the New York City Sanitation Department is also joining in on the jokes.

The department published a post on the post that showed a very clearly photoshopped image of Middleton standing on the sidewalk next to a garbage container. The city has been adapting those receptacles to keep the “24-hour rat buffet” off the sidewalks.

Starting March 1, New York City's 200,000 businesses are required to place their waste in covered containers, rather than on sidewalks, to mitigate mice and other vermin. Previously, the rule only applied to restaurants, wineries and bars.

More Stories

He was 37 years old and was killed in a shooting outside a bar.

He was 37 years old and was killed in a shooting outside a bar.

Cedric Manwaring March 19, 2024 0
Make the best anti-wrinkle cream at home to rejuvenate your face and restore collagen at the age of 50

Make the best anti-wrinkle cream at home to rejuvenate your face and restore collagen at the age of 50

Cedric Manwaring March 18, 2024 0
Maduro officially announced as a presidential candidate – DW – 03/16/2024

Maduro officially announced as a presidential candidate – DW – 03/16/2024

Cedric Manwaring March 17, 2024 0
Why does Putin bother celebrating them? – DW – 03/15/2024

Why does Putin bother celebrating them? – DW – 03/15/2024

Cedric Manwaring March 16, 2024 0
Review when they will visit your home and how to participate if you are not home

Review when they will visit your home and how to participate if you are not home

Cedric Manwaring March 15, 2024 0
La Jornada – Mexico has moved up six places in the United Nations Development Index

La Jornada – Mexico has moved up six places in the United Nations Development Index

Cedric Manwaring March 14, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The New York City Sanitation Department jokes with Kate Middleton – Telemundo New York (47)

The New York City Sanitation Department jokes with Kate Middleton – Telemundo New York (47)

Cedric Manwaring March 20, 2024 0
Daniel Lacalle: Warning of economic difficulties in Spain and the United States

Daniel Lacalle: Warning of economic difficulties in Spain and the United States

Mia Thompson March 20, 2024 0
He was 37 years old and was killed in a shooting outside a bar.

He was 37 years old and was killed in a shooting outside a bar.

Cedric Manwaring March 19, 2024 0
“TikTok is the platform with the most growth and prospects for the US economy”: Evan Carrillo, social media expert

“TikTok is the platform with the most growth and prospects for the US economy”: Evan Carrillo, social media expert

Mia Thompson March 18, 2024 0
Make the best anti-wrinkle cream at home to rejuvenate your face and restore collagen at the age of 50

Make the best anti-wrinkle cream at home to rejuvenate your face and restore collagen at the age of 50

Cedric Manwaring March 18, 2024 0