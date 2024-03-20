The New York City Sanitation Department jokes with Kate Middleton – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK — The New York City Department of Sanitation on Tuesday tried to capitalize on a highly publicized rumor about Kate Middleton to promote its own trash agenda.

The Princess of Wales has been the subject of increasing conspiracy theories about her health, given her long absence from royal duties since being admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery in January.

It doesn't help: A photoshopped photo of Middleton and her children was shared by the palace on social media to mark Mother's Day in the UK. The princess claimed responsibility for an error in editing the photos.

She has her skeptics, some of whom speculated that she wasn't in the photo at all.

Actress Blake Lively appeared to attack Middleton over the Photoshop error in an Instagram post shortly after the princess apologized for what she described as poor editing work.

And now, the New York City Sanitation Department is also joining in on the jokes.

The department published a post on the post that showed a very clearly photoshopped image of Middleton standing on the sidewalk next to a garbage container. The city has been adapting those receptacles to keep the “24-hour rat buffet” off the sidewalks.

Starting March 1, New York City's 200,000 businesses are required to place their waste in covered containers, rather than on sidewalks, to mitigate mice and other vermin. Previously, the rule only applied to restaurants, wineries and bars.