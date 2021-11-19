Mali crushes Rwanda and approaches the Qatar World Cup 2022 | Globalism

Mali is approaching, for the first time in its history, the final stage of the World Cup after qualifying for the third and final round of qualifiers in the Africa region after beating Rwanda (0-3) at home.

The Malian team secured first place in Group E as the match day approached, joining Senegal and Morocco, who had already passed to the next round.

The leaders in each of the ten groups in this second phase will make up the five matches, home and away, from which the five representatives of African football in Qatar 2022 will emerge.

Benin, who beat Madagascar (2-0) and South Africa, who beat Zimbabwe (1-0) fell one step away from the goal they still had to ratify in the last round.

Mali, trained by Mohamed Magsouba, exploited the inferiority of its rival. Rwanda had only one less player left in the seventh minute after Jihad Bizimana was sent off. Everything was easier for the Malian team, who opened the scoring on the 19th with a goal from Southampton’s Moussa Djnepo. A minute later, Ibrahima Kone increased the rent and three from the end, Nantes footballer Kalifa Koulibaly was sentenced to the crash.

Mali, before one match, outperformed Uganda by four points, which was unable to beat Kenya (1-1) at Mandela National Stadium, leaving its options and exiting by way of the World Cup. I read here: The draw for the World Cup will be on April 1, 2022

South Africa defeated Zimbabwe (1-0) with a goal scored by Tiboho Mukwena and was one step away from the third stage in which it is competing with Ghana, which was unable to win with Ethiopia (1-1). The Ghanaian team advanced with a goal by Andre Ayew, but the hosts tied for a quarter of an hour from the end thanks to Gitaneh Kebede.

The fate of Group G is still in the hands of the final and final duel between Ghana and South Africa, next Sunday. Now South Africa leads Ghana by three points.

Benin is also on the verge of classification after its victory over Madagascar (2-0) with the goal of French Clermont players Yodel Dosseau and Steve Mooney of Brest. Read here: Find out which teams are at risk of missing out on the World Cup

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, two points behind in the standings, lurks with Hector Cuper and a clear victory in Tanzania (0-3). Lens player Gael Kakuta put the win on track that Nathan Vasica and Ben Malango later secured.

Senegal, who had already secured a place in the third stage, lost their first points although they avoided defeat in extra time with the goal of Habib Diallo, of Strasbourg, who equalized the advantage that Togo got at the start (1-1). Both are from Richard Nani. And in the other Group H match, which has already been judged, Congo and Namibia tied for one.