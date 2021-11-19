Jalisco wants to host the elimination match for Mexico against the United States

intention Guadalajara NS The host duels of the Mexican national team In this World Cup qualifiers does not stop and he The Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro They admitted that they are still in talks to make it happen.









to benefit from visit subordinate Alvaro, President of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FMF) I accept it They chatted about the topic, hoping to get at least one match, and wants one It will be in March against the United States.

“Yes he isWe are pretending and being with him one of luisa, with the intent of it Jalisco and Guadalajara can host a knockout match‘ Alvaro reassured.

El Tri will receive the United States on March 24th.

” The national team needs a lot of support In a complex environment and there is a possibility of making a game here, I hope the duel against the United States or Panama will take place here It will be of vital importance and we hope to be Jalisco is also the headquartersHe commented, “It is an honor for me to receive the Mexican national team.”

There was already a request for this reason burgers These are from January and February In view of Panama and Costa Rica, however, The FIFA penalty has arrived Anti-gay cries will be played behind closed doors.

“Sanctions issue Without an audience that has two games, they do reprogramming, Consequently, It’s the only thing that complicates matters. But I hope Yun sees Guadalajara as a city that can give great support to Mexican national teamHe pointed out.