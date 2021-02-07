Manuel de la Respect asks for trained doctors

Carolina Lyons

Monterey / 06.02.2021 18:19:14

Being one of the pillars in the medical care of the entity, the Minister of Health, Manuel de la Ou Cavazos, asked public and municipal institutions Respect for the work performed by trained doctors.

The above, after a group of medical students and trainees demonstrated They demand justice in cases of murder and murder of colleagues in the country And the demand for better conditions to continue working during this emergency.

In the daily round where the report is presented on how the health emergency is going, the Minister of Health, She announced that she would join these demands and called on some students to announce their demands.

“They are our strongest strength, they take care of our patients, risk their lives to save yours, which is why we must take care of them and protect them.

I will not allow more offense to the trainees, I joined their protests. Whoever dares to touch them will put them in jail. ”

He also urged that their demands be met and that they be provided with security while they do their work.

And so on , Municipalities are asked to extend observation tours to medical units located in their territories, To be able to attend any emergency that arises.

“I want to apply to all the mayors and mayors, because you in your municipalities have doctors in the social service, I want you to help me take care of them, and for this I ask you to send a patrol to take care of health centers,” he added.

Among the demonstrators who participated in the Esplanade of the Heroes were students from the UANL Medical School, Tecnológico de Monterrey, University of Monterrey (UDEM), as well as other educational institutions, attended by Manuel de la Ur Cavazos.