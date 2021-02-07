They arrested the director of the health center in Okusengo, where Mariana was killed

Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chase. (process.com.mx). State prosecutors have arrested the director of the Nueva Palestina Health Center in the municipality of Okosengo, where the trained doctor, Mariana, was sexually assaulted, and a month later she was found dead on January 28.

The Public Prosecutor announced that, based on the various lines of investigation in the Mariana Inn case, which was analyzed by the Public Prosecutor for Women, an arrest warrant was executed against Anal Inn for her possible participation in the crime of abuse of power.

