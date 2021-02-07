Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chase. (process.com.mx). State prosecutors have arrested the director of the Nueva Palestina Health Center in the municipality of Okosengo, where the trained doctor, Mariana, was sexually assaulted, and a month later she was found dead on January 28.

The Public Prosecutor announced that, based on the various lines of investigation in the Mariana Inn case, which was analyzed by the Public Prosecutor for Women, an arrest warrant was executed against Anal Inn for her possible participation in the crime of abuse of power.

The Prosecutor for Women’s Affairs, Yasmine Sierra Lopez, says that this investigation will continue to be strengthened and that measures will be taken to allow due clarification of the facts.

Unconfirmed accounts confirm that Anal N, as Mariana’s direct boss, was aware of the sexual harassment and harassment she has been a victim of since she started her social service at that health center in Nueva Palestine.

Although Mariana notified the directors of the Palenque-based Health Authority No. 6, only Anal Inn was arrested so far.

According to the official Mexican standard (NOM-046-SSA2-2005), which governs the provision of social services in clinics and health centers, they were responsible for accompanying Mariana and reporting facts to the Public Prosecution, according to Figures 6.5 of the same NOM.

To date, FGE has not mentioned the name of the person who harassed Mariana. in that Adesin 2310, Proceso magazine publishes a report in which one of Mariana’s recent complaints made to her managers and the name of the doctor who molested her, including Anal N.