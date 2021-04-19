Many atheists trust science, but believe in the supernatural

Being an atheist, agnostic, or a believer pretty much feels like you’re on one soccer team or another. The basis of the decision is not a great deal of study, contemplation, and debate, but rather idleness or hoax. Fashion. Way to fit a group. Hate (many atheists are actually anti-clerical, not atheist).

For this reason, it should come as no surprise that many atheists, however, believe in various supernatural appearances. And even this happens to those who trust the science (but obviously don’t have much idea about epistemology).

Believe it or not

While atheists claim they do not believe in God (or rather they should consider God’s hypothesis a waste of time, because denial, what is said outright denial, no one in their right mind can do so), a recent survey found that most atheists have one supernatural belief on Less, such as life after death or reincarnation.

We have already learned that hardly anyone can claim to reject completely irrational beliefs, such as life after death, astrology and the existence of a universal life force, or any other social convulsion, such as luck or avoiding slipping under the ladder. A human being cannot be rational all the time, all the time, and in all situations (and this is precisely the reason for the invention of science, as a recommended and scrutiny outside of our heads the irrational method for getting rid of the wheat chaff).

So even in the seemingly solid and rational minds of atheists, and who all seem pragmatic and cold analyzes, we also find illogical effects equivalent to the confidence that being omniscient and omnipresent created everything (well, who created it?), Which is unknown and mysterious (well, How dare we say anything about him?) Which works great for filling gaps of ignorance and uncertainty (the famous hole god). After all, if a believer believes in his God but not a bull or a tooth fairy, then an atheist is only a believer who believes in one God less than him.

The UK-based Understanding Unbelief project has interviewed thousands of atheists and agnostics from six countries: Brazil, China, Denmark, Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom. He found that despite their disobedience, most of them believed in strange things, in the words of Michael Shermer.

Thus, being an atheist, agnostic, or a believer, even if this is the case in percentage terms, is not a guarantee of further scientific thinking. What matters is the reasons that lead you to be an atheist, agnostic, or a believer. The strength of your argument. The twists and turns you took to reach this position. How ready are you to think, think and change your mind. In the end, as usual, we came up with two or three ideas that we should all put on the front of the shirt: People should respect each other, but not their own beliefs or ideas; And the most respected ideas are not in themselves untouchable or democratically accepted, but those that are better established.