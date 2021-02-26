Marcelo Perez was again a figure in basketball in the United States
Chilean basketball player Marcelo Perez was a record for the second consecutive day in college basketball in the United States With a shirt Barry.
The player born in Talca added 13 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 30 minutes of play in a 77-71 win over Florida Tech In a match valid for the NCAA Division Two.
The cast is registered for the national team as 2PG-0PP.
In another duel of the same class, Nicholas Aguirre had 3 rebounds and 3 assists in 23 minutes in Southwest Baptist’s 81-69 victory over Quincy.
The Chiloé-born team has a record 15PG-5PP and continues to lead in the western region of the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
While in Spanish handball, Chilean Alicia Torres scored 4 goals in the fall of San Jose Obrero against First Valladolid, Where the National Francisca Barra also saw an activity, 24-26 in the Honor Division.
What’s more, Erwin Vogtman scored twice in Ademar Lyon 26-28 loss to Puente Genel On the 22nd history of the Asobal League. The representative team of the national team is seventh with 26 points.
