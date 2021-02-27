Team Medellín emphasized Vuelta a Asturias, April 30 to May 2 – cycling – the sport

Athletic Director of Medellin, Jose Julian Velasquez, On Friday, he confirmed that they hope to raise the team’s name in Vuelta a Asturias, a Spanish test that will take place between April 30 and May 2 this year.

“We hope that he leaves the name of the team and Medellin in Spain at the highest possible level,” Velasquez said, commenting on the race decision by inviting them this year.

The strategist explained that the test was unknown to his team and mentioned it They were on the podium with Oscar Seville (third) and with Ecuadorian Jonathan Caicedo (runner-up), today EF Education-Nippo is the Colombian runner Rigoberto Urán s Sergio Higuita.

In its 63 edition, Vuelta a Asturias will witness the participation of 15 teams from 8 different countries, among them the UCI World Movistar team and eight teams Continental Professionals.

In this edition that will be held after last year’s suspension due Pandemic, the list of professional continental teams that, in addition to Spanish and Eolo-Kometa, American Novo will be increased Nordisk, French Delco and Russian Gazprom Rusvilo.

In the international class there will also be three Portuguese formations (Radio Popular Boavista, Efapel, and Louletano), with Team Medellín, Russia’s Lokosphink and a “Wild Card” of Japan’s Matrix Powertag. Velásquez confirmed that This year’s race is tough and is decided in the last two stages.

In the penultimate stage there is a long and demanding slope and at the conclusion there are also niches Short but just as difficult. Added to this, he explained, that the end of that day had a long descent and traveled through narrow paths where runners must Know how to locate.

He indicated that the idea when participating in this test and others is to be in Europe, Africa and America to score points that allow the team to move up in the UCI Rankings.



Abroad, the Medellín team hopes to be on tour in Rwanda and in arms Boss (Canada), Qinghai Lake (China) and Utah (USA). Also on Patagonia, Chiloe (Chile) and Guatemala tours, as in all races Colombia.

EFE