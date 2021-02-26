These are all the Laureus finalists: Nadal, Ansu Fati, Mir …

On Wednesday, the Laureus Awards Organization announced the names of nominees for the various categories of so-called “sports Oscars”. Once again, Spanish sport has played a leading role with characters such as 20 Grand Slam winner Rafa Nadal, Barcelona player Ansu Fati or Moto GP Joan Mir’s world champion.

The organization left until the end the nominees for the Athlete of the Year award, in which this year’s athletics will be famously attended by attendeesUgandan long-distance runner Joshua Chiptege (24), world record holder in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters, and Swedish driver Armand Duplantis (21 years), who holds the world record for discipline with a record number of 6.18. Also in the list of candidates British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, 36, Who made history by winning his seventh world title match against Michael Schumacher; Polish football player Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski (32 years old), a key pillar of the ‘sextete’ historical team; American basketball player and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (36 years old), who added to his legend in basketball history with a new episode of NBA champion … and Spaniard Rafa Nadal, winner of 20 major tournaments After his victory over Roland Garros in 2020, he managed to match Roger Federer’s record of 34 years.

There will also be a big fight for him Female Athlete of the Year, which is aspired by Dutch cyclist Anna van der BregenThe current world champion. Italian skater Federica Brignoni; Kenyan athlete Brigid Cosje; Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka Recent US Open champion Australian Open champion; French football player Wendy Renard And an American basketball player Brianna Stewart.

In the Team of the Year category Many of the most famous teams on the world stage were nominated as Liverpool, Premier League champion after nearly 30 years, or Bayern Munich, who achieved a historic “hexagon” With winning the Champions League as a major title. They also highlight the lPresidents of Kansas City Posted by Patrick Mahoms 2020 Super Bowl winners, Argentine rugby team “Los Pumas”After their historic victory over New Zealand; Los Angeles Lakers, NBA champions with Anthony Davis and LeBron James as great captains; And the Mercedes-AMG Petronas, Who won the F1 World Cup for the seventh time, while Lewis Hamilton also managed to equalize seven titles to Michael Schumacher.

In the category Discover the great figures in public appear Who, despite their age, already appeared in the sports world. Among the candidates Barcelona player Ansu Fati, One of the biggest discoveries in the world of football at the age of 18; Quarterback from Kansas City NFL Presidents Patrick Mahoms (25 years old), Spanish manager Joan Mir, Moto GP world champion is 23 years old; Slovenian cyclist Tadij BojacarTour de France champion (21 years old); Polish tennis player Iga Swiatik, Roland Garros champion (19 years old); And Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem, Winner of the US Open last year (aged 27).

The great sports comeback has its leading role in the Laureus Awards and in this category it appears Colorado Rockets baseball player Daniel Bard, Japanese badminton player Kento Momota, American football player Alex Morgan, Canadian contestant Max Barrott, American skater Michaela Scheffern, and NFL football team player in Washington Alex Smith

Regarding Sports for Good Awards, For those actions that seek to change the world through sport, they are delivered nominations Kenyan boxers, She advocates for women’s empowerment in the country thanks to boxing, Kickformore project in Germany Encourages integration with football, and Colombianito FoundationThat strives to achieve gender equality.

