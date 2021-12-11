Mario Marine will be banned from entering the United States

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

United State Issuance of fines and Banning of visas To officials, former officials and government agencies of nine countries – including China, Myanmar and Russia – as part of coordinated actions with Canada and Great Britain to synchronize with International Human Rights Day.

Among those who were punished is mario marin, Ex-governor of Puebla, who was arrested in February on charges of torture.

He is the only Western Hemisphere official mentioned in the procedures set by the US authorities.

Canada and Britain have joined the United States in the latest series of actions aimed at vetoing Myanmar’s military authorities from the global financial system, in response to the February 1 coup that toppled the elected government.

US authorities issued simultaneously Financial penalties and bans to grant visas against a wide range of officials and entities around the world, including Chinese authorities involved in the crackdown on Uighurs and other ethnic minorities, and the Russian university that helps North Korea raise money through an abusive program to work abroad.

“We are determined to put human rights at the center of our foreign policy, and we reaffirm this commitment by using all appropriate tools and powers to attract attention and promote accountability for human rights abuses, no matter where they occur,” the Secretary of State said. Anthony Blinken when the sanctions were announced.

The State Department’s action makes 12 officials and former officials from six countries — Uganda, China, Belarus, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Mexico — ineligible, along with their families, to travel to the United States, under a law authorizing the visa ban. For people implicated in “gross violations of human rights or massive corruption.”

In another set of measures, the Treasury Department imposed financial sanctions and other restrictions on 15 individuals and 10 entities from China, Myanmar, Russia, North Korea and Bangladesh.

Read also: Former Governor Mario Marin asked Amparo to launch the operation for free

More Stories

Amazon store collapses in Illinois, USA

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Italian bishop tells children Santa Claus is ‘a fictional character’

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Mexico has been elected to Class C in the IMO Council

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Bill Gates predicts that in two or three years, Metaverse will host most business meetings

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Announcing the “end of combat missions” of the international coalition led by the United States in Iraq

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Intellectuals refuse to accept Vargas Llosa into the French Academy | Europe update | DW

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

“We have to make the public understand the importance of this issue.”

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Elite athletes are ready

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp: How to hide “typing” without installing strange apps on your smartphone? | Android | iPhone | technology

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Mario Marine will be banned from entering the United States

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Inflation in the United States, if it will affect San Luis, warns the economist – El Sol de San Luis

1 hour ago Leland Griffith