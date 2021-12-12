This is the world’s first “paperless” government.

A total of 45 government entities in the Territory have reduced their paper consumption by more than 336 million papers, which translates to savings of about $354 million.

The Government of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates has achieved the objectives of its digital transformation strategy and has become the first “paper-free” country in the world, mentioned WAM News Agency.

“[El hito] “It marks the beginning of a new phase in Dubai’s journey to digitize life in all its aspects, a journey rooted in innovation, creativity and a focus on the future,” said Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

The so-called “Paperless Dubai Strategy”, launched in 2018, has been implemented in five phases, each involving a different group of government institutions in the emirate.

A total of 45 government agencies succeeded in reducing paper consumption by more than 336 million sheets, saving about 354 million dollars And more than 14 million man-hours throughout the department.

With the implementation of the strategy, all internal and external transactions and procedures of the Dubai government are completely managed from a digital service platform.

