This is the world’s first “paperless” government.

The Government of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates has achieved the objectives of its digital transformation strategy and has become the first “paper-free” country in the world, mentioned WAM News Agency.

“[El hito] “It marks the beginning of a new phase in Dubai’s journey to digitize life in all its aspects, a journey rooted in innovation, creativity and a focus on the future,” said Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

The so-called “Paperless Dubai Strategy”, launched in 2018, has been implemented in five phases, each involving a different group of government institutions in the emirate.

A total of 45 government agencies succeeded in reducing paper consumption by more than 336 million sheets, saving about 354 million dollars And more than 14 million man-hours throughout the department.

With the implementation of the strategy, all internal and external transactions and procedures of the Dubai government are completely managed from a digital service platform.