Amazon store collapses in Illinois, USA

5 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Monet, Arkansas / Los Angeles /

Emergency crews in Southern Illinois Responded to incident reports from an Amazon warehouse after the roof And it will collapse amid storms in the central and northern United States.

Pictures from St. Louis TV stations Dozens of emergency vehicles showed up at the Amazon mall near Edwardsville, Illinois, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of St. Louis.

It was not immediately clear if or how many were injured The Collinsville, Illinois Emergency Management Agency described it on Facebook as a “mass casualty incident.”

An official told KTVI-TV that he thinks so There were up to 100 people in the building, working the night shiftE, time to break down. I know The exact number of workers inside the warehouse and whether there were serious injuries or serious damage is not yet known.

Collapse This was reported shortly after a tornado made landfall in that city, around 8:30 p.m. local time. When a severe storm, possibly a hurricane, swept through the St. Louis area.

Winds of up to 112 kilometers per hour have been reported (70 mph) in parts of St. Charles and St. Louis counties in Missouri. Amazon did not immediately release a statement on the matter.

Edwardsville is a small city with a population of about 25,000, located near the border between Illinois and Missouri, about 450 kilometers southwest of Chicago.

Destroyed

