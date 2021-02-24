Mars exploration will bring technological and scientific advances

Alma Paula Wong

Mexico City / 23.02.2021 20:38:58

Missions to Mars are a wonderful achievement for mankind, contribute to further technological advances and demonstrate the importance of investing in science for the development of nations, experts from UNAM.

Julieta Fierro JosemaNThe researcher at the UNAM Institute for Astronomy (IA) explained that the perseverance mission carries a laboratory apparatus that will attempt to convert the atmosphere of carbon dioxide on Mars, to produce oxygen.

He said, “This is very important because one day we will rehabilitate Mars, that is, convert it to make it habitable.”

During the virtual conference To the Conquest of Mars: Missions of the Red Planet, The scientist considered the task of perseverance marked by great technological progress and future promises.

“It’s important because Mars was a world with water, an atmosphere, maybe life. But something happened to it and became desertified, and maybe it was a major effect of global warming, and we don’t want the same thing to happen to Earth. One way to understand what Earth is is to analyze worlds. Other, especially worlds similar to ours. “

Antigona Segura Peralta, A researcher at the Institute of Nuclear Sciences (ICN), conducted a historical review from the nineteenth century, when the astronomer Giovanni Schiaparelli He observed Mars with a telescope and found a dense network of linear structures called “channels”, from which he speculated the possibility of intelligent life on the red planet.

At the beginning of the twentieth century, it was works Percival Lowell They promoted the idea that there was Martian life and civilization and became famous for the collective ideology.

Another aspect related to the missions to Mars, he stressed, is their technological contributions, which were very important and moved from the space race to everyday life on Earth. Jose Franco Lopez, Artificial Intelligence Researcher.

Some of the applications that have transformed us are meteorological satellites, remote exploration, global positioning systems (GPS) and those used in communications and defense (for measuring sea level, melting ice, fires, and disaster attention).

FS