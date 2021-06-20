Matt Schump, one of President Joe Biden’s dogs

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring
Biden has revived the old tradition of the presidential mascot that broke with former President Donald Trump. | Photo: AFP

a heroAnd the One of Joe Biden’s family dogs has diedAnd the The President of the United States announced, Saturday, that the German Shepherd has been described as “a beloved and enduring company for the past 13 years.”

How did the hero of the German pastor Biden died?

Biden revived the old tradition of the presidential mascot who broke up with former President Donald Trump, And they arrived at the White House with German Shepherdss hero y pioneer.

a hero he died peace at home” Biden It is a statement. “We will miss him forever.”

Major, the other dog in the Biden family

“Champ died peacefully at home,” Biden said in a statement. | Photo: AFP

Another major German Shepherd for Biden, He had trouble adjusting to the White House.

In March, he was taken for a few days to a house family Biden in Delaware following a biting incident and in April they underwent “extra training,” the first lady’s spokesperson said.

Biden attributed Major’s non-presidential behavior to his often unexpected encounters with Secret Service agents. In any corner of the White House complex.

More Stories

Castro’s ex-political prisoners, leaders in exile and Latin American leaders have described in detail the crimes against humanity committed by the Cuban regime

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

US bishops to draft a document about the company, abortion and Biden

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The serious challenge of lighting poplar fluff – Uno TV

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Spain bids farewell to the mask as of June 26

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Maduro reveals ‘Trump’s best hidden secrets’ – El Financiero

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Nicaragua: After the raid on the opposition candidates, the regime of Daniel Ortega turned against the businessmen

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

How to watch Gateshead Diamond League shows

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Matt Schump, one of President Joe Biden’s dogs

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Health and medicine for all

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

The United States, Indonesia and France achieve their place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in team shooting – Marca Claro

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

The government gives a subsidy of 10,000 pesos to companies in CDMX

9 hours ago Mia Thompson